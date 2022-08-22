Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
How Seriously Should We Take No-Swim Advisories?
It may seem like no-swim advisories for Sarasota beaches are happening more frequently this year, but, according to the Florida Department of Health, this year's advisories have not been more excessive than in years past. “We’re right on track with where we were last year," says Steve Huard, a public...
Psychedelic mushrooms help treat alcohol addiction, study says
A clinical trial found use of psychedelic mushrooms could be a new way to treat alcohol use disorder, a problem affecting 14 million Americans.
beckersasc.com
Physician assistant cleared in malpractice case following Florida patient's death
A Florida circuit court has cleared a Sarasota, Fla.-based physician assistant of liability in a medical malpractice trial over the death of a patient, Courtroom View Network reported Aug. 25. Charles Kayat, the physician assistant, was treating patient Jacqueline Dinallo in 2018 for a severe cough and shortness of breath...
Longboat Observer
Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources
No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
srqmagazine.com
Local Pet Retailer Receives National Recognition
DOGPerfect is proud to have been named one of “America’s Coolest” Pet Businesses by PETS+, known as “The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros.” The locally owned pet retailer with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and the Landings of Sarasota also recently received recognition from two other nationally known publications. PETS+ highlighted top independent pet stores and service providers in the U.S., selecting DOGPerfect from an expansive list of more than 80 companies. Winners of the annual contest are selected based on their history, appearance, online presence, and individuality. The recognition comes on the heels of DOGPerfect receiving the top honor of “Best Multi-Unit Retailer” from Pet Business, a national magazine billed as “the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.” Encompass Pet Group -- DOGPerfect’s parent company -- also retained its spot on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the second straight year. The national attention reflects the pet retailer’s innovative partnerships and programs, such as DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist, its local giveback initiative. As a first-of-its-kind local program, DOGPerfect matches products preselected by its shelter partners to meet their immediate needs and delivers those items at no cost. For more information on the program, visit www.dogperfect.com/giveback.
Venice, Florida Is One of the Top Fishing Spots for Snook Fishing This Fall
From our friends at FishingBooker – Snook is one of the all-time favorite species of inshore anglers. And considering they are outstanding fighters as well as a delicious meal, that is no surprise. To ensure healthy populations fishing for Snook is limited, which makes the times when they are allowed to be kept even more exciting.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
IN THIS ARTICLE
amisun.com
AMI officials seek change in tourist tax spending
ANNA MARIA – Tourist tax funds are raised when someone rents a unit or hotel room in Manatee County. Currently those funds are required to be used to promote tourism and tourism-related projects. But the tourist tax is a significant amount of money and some local officials, including Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie want to change how this money is currently spent.
HUD Sending Funds to Public Housing Authorities Across Florida
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send more than $1.1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across Florida. The funds are part of $25 million going to more than 180 PHAs across the nation that are. “experiencing or at risk of experiencing...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Bay News 9
DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Mysuncoast.com
Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa airport prepares for air taxis
The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay to see more dangerously hot days with 'feels like' temperatures over 100 degrees, new data shows
TAMPA, Fla. - New data shows counties in Tampa Bay will experience 35% to 45% more dangerously hot days when the "feels like" temperature tops 100 degrees. The entire country is facing the challenges of adapting to extreme heat, and it keeps rising. "So we're really locked in to what...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
10NEWS
Human trafficking survivor credits ‘Selah Freedom’ with saving her life
Selah Freedom is a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization, based in Sarasota and in the Midwest. The group works with law enforcement to find survivors.
Comments / 3