ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

How Seriously Should We Take No-Swim Advisories?

It may seem like no-swim advisories for Sarasota beaches are happening more frequently this year, but, according to the Florida Department of Health, this year's advisories have not been more excessive than in years past. “We’re right on track with where we were last year," says Steve Huard, a public...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources

No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Manatee County, FL
Vaccines
State
Florida State
Manatee County, FL
Health
City
Bradenton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Manatee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Vaccines
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

Local Pet Retailer Receives National Recognition

DOGPerfect is proud to have been named one of “America’s Coolest” Pet Businesses by PETS+, known as “The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros.” The locally owned pet retailer with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and the Landings of Sarasota also recently received recognition from two other nationally known publications. PETS+ highlighted top independent pet stores and service providers in the U.S., selecting DOGPerfect from an expansive list of more than 80 companies. Winners of the annual contest are selected based on their history, appearance, online presence, and individuality. The recognition comes on the heels of DOGPerfect receiving the top honor of “Best Multi-Unit Retailer” from Pet Business, a national magazine billed as “the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.” Encompass Pet Group -- DOGPerfect’s parent company -- also retained its spot on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the second straight year. The national attention reflects the pet retailer’s innovative partnerships and programs, such as DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist, its local giveback initiative. As a first-of-its-kind local program, DOGPerfect matches products preselected by its shelter partners to meet their immediate needs and delivers those items at no cost. For more information on the program, visit www.dogperfect.com/giveback.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Community Levels#Ba
amisun.com

AMI officials seek change in tourist tax spending

ANNA MARIA – Tourist tax funds are raised when someone rents a unit or hotel room in Manatee County. Currently those funds are required to be used to promote tourism and tourism-related projects. But the tourist tax is a significant amount of money and some local officials, including Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie want to change how this money is currently spent.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mysuncoast.com

Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport prepares for air taxis

The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
TAMPA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy