Top Knotch Lady
3d ago
The reason you can't get all twelve members before is because a lot of people feel sorry for murderers and let cold blooded killers back into the community.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a […]
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
NOLA.com
1 injured in stabbing at New Orleans jail, the 5th in 4 weeks, authorities say
Another prisoner was stabbed this week at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, authorities confirmed Friday. Five people have now been injured in stabbings within four weeks at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, according to authorities. Four separate stabbings happened between July 28 and Aug. 3, according to the Orleans Parish...
fox8live.com
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man who killed his grandmother found not guilty by reason of insanity
Embittered by years of abuse, with anger boiling over, Ernest Richardson hid a handgun in a pillow, pressed it to his grandmother’s head and killed her with a single shot to her skull. But while prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed during a four-day long trial in New Orleans this...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man who served 36 years for rape he didn't commit released from prison
Sullivan Walter brushed away tears Thursday as a New Orleans judge ordered his immediate release from prison, 36 years after he was incarcerated for a rape he didn’t commit. Withheld evidence and fudged testimony kept Walter, now 53, wrongfully locked away, the Innocence Project of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish district attorney’s office agreed, as they moved jointly to vacate his sentence and set him free from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center at St. Gabriel.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday defended her decision to attend the sentencing of a teenager who stole three vehicles from motorists, saying she wasn't choosing a perpetrator over victims but was simply showing support to a young person who was trying to "make better decisions." "I picked no...
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
fox8live.com
New Orleans attorney who recanted testimony before Jason Williams’ trial sentenced to probation for tax fraud misdemeanor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans attorney expected to be a key government witness in last month’s federal tax fraud trial of District Attorney Jason Williams was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 24) to three years’ probation and six months of house arrest, after pleading guilty last year to his own misdemeanor tax fraud count.
L'Observateur
New Orleans man pleads guilty to stealing cars from dealerships and rental facilities
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY BUTLER, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Metairie home, JPSO says
A man was shot dead Thursday in a residential area of Metairie near Interstate 10 and Clearview Parkway, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The disturbance was reported to Jefferson Parish deputies around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue (map), according to a statement from JPSO. Deputies found a man inside a residence on the block, which is made up of primarily apartment buildings. He died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, DARIUS WILLIAMS a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty (80) months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1). Judge Africk also ordered that WILLIAMS be placed on supervised release for a term of three (3) years following his release from imprisonment. WILLIAMS was also ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
NOLA.com
Mandeville man accused of shooting man during argument
A Mandeville area man is accused of shooting another man multiple times Tuesday following an argument at the shooter's home, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff's Office said Logan Maxted, 20, was booked with aggravated battery at the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Deputies responded to the 100 block of...
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 24, 2022.
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
