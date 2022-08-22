ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

PLANetizen

D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend

Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm

Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
marketplace.org

D.C. aims to make housing down payments more affordable for lower-income families

Home prices are up by double-digit percentages from last year. Washington, D.C., like other cities, has responded with housing assistance. The district is doubling the amount of down payment assistance available for low- and middle-income households. Applicants could be eligible for up to $202,000 in low-interest loans. D.C.’s Home Purchase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC

A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
WASHINGTON, DC

