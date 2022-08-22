Read full article on original website
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend
Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
Washington Examiner
DC delays enforcement of 'insane' school vaccine mandate for students 12 and over
City officials in Washington, D.C ., announced Friday that a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to be enforced 20 days after school started would instead be delayed until January. In a letter to district public school leaders, the deputy mayor for education, Paul Kihn, announced that the district would not...
WJLA
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, D.C area for their 29th season!
Universoul Circus is a fun-filled, interactive show ideal for entire family featuring performers from around the world and brand new acts in 2022. With a couple of weeks left, there’s still time to get your tickets before the last show on Labor Day at the Universoul Circus box office at National Harbor or online via Ticketmaster.
local21news.com
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open 1st restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Maryland. “This is our store, we are...
washingtoninformer.com
Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm
Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
Fairfax Co. special education instructor dies at 28, friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
marketplace.org
D.C. aims to make housing down payments more affordable for lower-income families
Home prices are up by double-digit percentages from last year. Washington, D.C., like other cities, has responded with housing assistance. The district is doubling the amount of down payment assistance available for low- and middle-income households. Applicants could be eligible for up to $202,000 in low-interest loans. D.C.’s Home Purchase...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC
A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WJLA
Help find Cinnamon! Thieves dognap 3-year-old Yorkie-Poo in Northeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police is seeking assistance in locating a dog stolen on Sunday, August 14 in the 500 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The dog is a 3-year-old female Yorkie-Poo named “Cinnamon." Anyone with info is urged to call (202) 727-9099/text 50411. This comes on...
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
msn.com
Arlington Man Gets 14 Months In Prison For Super PAC Donor Scheme
ARLINGTON, VA — An Arlington man was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for scheming to lie to the Federal Election Commission about the true identifies of donors to a super PAC for which he served as president and treasurer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Joseph...
Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
