City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
4kids.com
15 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Bakersfield
Visit unique attractions, enjoy fun indoor or outdoor activities, plus more exciting things to do with kids in Bakersfield!. Nestled in the heart of central California, Bakersfield is popularly known as the Country Music Capital of the West Coast with its hometown country music singers Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Aside from being rich in oil production and agriculture, Bakersfield has also been gaining more popularity as a hub for family-friendly activities and attractions kids will enjoy. It is no stranger to entertaining everyone in the family with so many fun things to do with kids in Bakersfield!
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
Heatwave #3 is expected to come to an end
We heated things up around Kern County today with temperatures in downtown Bakersfield reaching a high of 105 degrees this Wednesday. Tomorrow expect slightly cooler temps in the lower 100s across the valley floor, and parts of the Kern River Valley. We are tracking a nice cool down arriving this weekend thanks to a trough of low pressure […]
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield home market continues to cool
Higher interest rates are having the expected effects on Bakersfield home prices as prices and sales volume fall commensurate with state and regional trends that observers see as the market stabilizing after two years of exceptional demand. The median price of an existing house in the city slid 3.9 percent...
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
aerotechnews.com
Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port
MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
The downtown districts of many California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Bakersfield Now
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County granted $2.7 million dollars for Lake Buena Vista Improvements
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project. site, and will expand...
No leads after fentanyl pill found on Bakersfield burrito
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield
We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food. On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson...
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Bakersfield Now
Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
