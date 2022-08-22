Read full article on original website
Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging
Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Open Text Strikes $6B Acquisition Deal for Micro Focus
Information management company Open Text is acquiring software firm Micro Focus International in an all-cash deal totaling approximately $6 billion, including debt. Open Text will fund the deal using $1.3 billion available cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million from an existing credit line, according to a Friday (Aug. 26) press release.
ShopX Shutdown Points to B2B Platform Pitfalls
Like many FinTech companies, Indian eCommerce platform ShopX was once a high flyer. The company, backed by Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Fung Investment, has raised over $54 million and was valued at over $100 million during the last round. Nilekani alone invested $18 million. But the Indian eCommerce enabler...
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Merchants Give Installment Loans Fresh Look as Consumers Seek New Payment Options
Depending on where you look, the economic signs are either positive or downright ominous. Some firms, like Walmart, have seen continued growth in transactions across all categories, while other companies, like Target, have had to take deep discounts in a bid to move inventory. Add to that the latest retail...
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
Fraud Fears Hold Back Real-Time B2B Payments
Now, now, now — that’s the chorus coming from companies when it comes to payments, and that demand is fueling progress in real-time payments. It is not only one of the major trends for 2022 but promises to take on increased importance in 2023 and beyond. It’s a...
EMEA Daily: Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector; Square Carves Out Piece of UK BNPL Space With Clearpay
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Emirati PropTech company Huspy announced two new acquisitions and Square launched the ClearPay buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for U.K. merchants. Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector . United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed...
Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Subscription management platform provider Zuora has announced plans to acquire subscription experience platform Zephr for $44 million. Zephr is used by digital publishing and media companies, so the acquisition will boost Zuora’s standing in that industry, expand its opportunities in other industries and speed its platform innovation, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release.
Kenya’s GDPR-Style Legislation Threatens US Firms’ X-Border Data Transfer Model
Around the world, data protection legislation sets the rules for how companies collect and process personal information. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is often cited as a benchmark and model framework for data protection laws. In Africa, very few countries have an advanced data privacy framework but...
EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa
Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Deel, Paysend Partner on XBorder Contractor Payroll
Global payroll solution developer Deel announced Thursday (Aug. 25) that it is launching its Instant Card Transfer solution, giving contractors a more direct way to get paid. Enabled through a partnership with Paysend, instant card transfers are the latest addition to Deel’s toolkit for businesses that need to hire internationally. Through Deel’s employment platform, businesses can hire contractors employed by Deel’s local legal entities in over 80 countries, with the company handling compliance, payroll and HR processes.
