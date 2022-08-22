Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
Southern California doctor appointed as state attorney general
Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor today as the state's next surgeon general. Ramos, 55, currently serves as a public health administrator at the California Department of Public Health's Center for Healthy Communities, a post she has held since last year."Dr. Ramos is a distinguished leader in medicine and a trusted public health expert who brings a lifetime of experience protecting and promoting the health of vulnerable communities,'' Newsom said in a statement. "I look forward to her partnership in advancing urgent priorities for the state on women's health, mental health, addressing the gun violence epidemic, and more as we continue our work to lift up the health and well-being of all Californians.''Ramos previously served as director of reproductive health at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Division, chief medical officer at Alpha Medical Center, senior research specialist at Pfizer and a staff obstetrician at Clinica Humanitaria.She has a master's degree in public health from UCLA, an MBA from UC Irvine, and a medical degree from USC. The appointment requires approval of the state Senate.
Hanford Sentinel
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
Hanford Sentinel
State & Regional
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison. Updated 2 hrs ago. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest as the East …
LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California's Angeles National Forest as the East …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Stay with KCRA...
Hanford Sentinel
Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.
Hanford Sentinel
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID
Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
Hanford Sentinel
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and...
Hanford Sentinel
Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. (AP) — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a...
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
Hanford Sentinel
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Hanford Sentinel
California home sales fall big but not so in local counties
Housing demand in California cooled further in July as the effects of rising interest rates and high home prices hit would-be homebuyers, dragging home sales below the annualized 300,000 benchmark level for the first time since May 2020, the California Association of Realtors said this month. Nationwide home sales fell in July for the first time in three years — the biggest decline since 2011.
