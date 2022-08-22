ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man accused of punching other man during argument over dog getting loose

SANDUSKY – A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly got into an argument with a man and then punched another man who attempted to intervene. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Sandusky Harbor Marina for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they spoke to Joseph Reynolds, who was walking his dog and had blood on his arms, the report states.
Murder suspect arrested following SWAT standoff in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Hours after Akron Police publicly identified the suspect in the July killing of 34-year-old Toni Westover, officers arrested the suspect following a SWAT standoff. According to Police, detectives received information around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old Quinton Nixon that prompted them to...
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
