Radar Told You First! Donald Trump's Legal Team Seeks 'Special Master' To Oversee Review Of Evidence From Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
Donald Trump has followed through on his plans to take action against the government, as Radar exclusively reported , in the wake of his Mar-a-Lago property being raided.

The former president's legal team is asking the court to appoint a third-party attorney, also known as a "special master," to oversee the review of evidence that was gathered.

Furthermore, #45 asked the judge to approve of federal investigators taking a break from their work related to the evidence until the review is done.

He claims his constitutional rights were violated, alleging that privileged materials in his possession could have been seized, according to a bombshell report from CNN .

This development comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Trump's legal team was ready to file a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block prosecutors from viewing the materials snatched from his Florida home during the raid on August 8.

The FBI reportedly recovered 11 sets of classified documents from his property during their search of the estate. The materials were apparently found in 20 separate boxes locked away in an unidentified room.

Trump has since sought out a special master — as sources told us ahead of time — while another insider said he has been on the lookout for someone "purely bi-partisan — if that even exists" due to his involvement in at least four criminal investigations.

As we previously reported, Trump and his organization are being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

He's also at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James ' civil investigation into his business practices and is being looked into for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and his attempt to overturn the election results .

"There are so many legal minefields surrounding Trump, prosecutors inside the Department of Justice would be like kids in a candy shop if this evidence is not protected ," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"The appointment of a special master is the only action that can be taken to preserve the credibility of the investigation and any other investigations."

