How Can We Engage? The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade a month ago, putting an end to the constitutional right to abortion that had existed for almost 50 years. Associate Justice Samuel Alito stated in an opinion reflecting the 5-4 majority that Roe "was egregiously incorrect from the outset" and had "enflamed discussion and entrenched division." A draft of the ruling had been leaked two months ago. 13 states already have "trigger bans" in place to restrict abortion as soon as Roe was overruled, and nearly half of states are anticipated to impose all but complete bans on abortion. Due...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO