ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

QuantumZeno56
4d ago

Don't think or believe like I want you to I will concoct a state law to force you to. Your child born with a hormonal balance such that though they appear as one sex they identify and feel as the other? Well that just offends my sensibilities therefore I will concoct another law to make it illegal to offer treatment for people in this situation. I don't like the way an election turned out or might turn out? I will declare the other side cheated though there is zero evidence of that, then I will concoct so called "voter protection" laws that are actually carefully crafted obstacles to make it more difficult for the people I don't like to vote. Such is the way of the GOP.

Reply
2
Related
Law & Crime

In Legal Memo, Sen. Lindsey Graham Says that Questioning Him About Alleged Post-Election Calls with Georgia Officials Is ‘Unconstitutional’

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), facing a subpoena from Georgia state investigators about his alleged role in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says that the Constitution protects him from questions about interactions he had with election officials from the Peach State.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Federal government to halt free COVID-19 at-home tests by early September

The federal government is set to suspend its offer of free at-home COVID-19 tests by Friday, Sept. 2 without congressional authorization for an extension. The U.S. Postal Service’s page for ordering the tests states that orders will pause by next Friday “or sooner if supplies run out.”. “Ordering...
The Urban Menu

Roe v. Wade Overturned, What’s Next

How Can We Engage? The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade a month ago, putting an end to the constitutional right to abortion that had existed for almost 50 years. Associate Justice Samuel Alito stated in an opinion reflecting the 5-4 majority that Roe "was egregiously incorrect from the outset" and had "enflamed discussion and entrenched division." A draft of the ruling had been leaked two months ago. 13 states already have "trigger bans" in place to restrict abortion as soon as Roe was overruled, and nearly half of states are anticipated to impose all but complete bans on abortion. Due...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy