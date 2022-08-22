Read full article on original website
QuantumZeno56
4d ago
Don't think or believe like I want you to I will concoct a state law to force you to. Your child born with a hormonal balance such that though they appear as one sex they identify and feel as the other? Well that just offends my sensibilities therefore I will concoct another law to make it illegal to offer treatment for people in this situation. I don't like the way an election turned out or might turn out? I will declare the other side cheated though there is zero evidence of that, then I will concoct so called "voter protection" laws that are actually carefully crafted obstacles to make it more difficult for the people I don't like to vote. Such is the way of the GOP.
Reply
2
Comments / 1