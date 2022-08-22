Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Buick Electra EV: Wildcat Coupe Concept Will Inspire Striking New SUVs
WHAT IT IS: The Buick Wildcat EV concept showcases the brand's new face, logo, and design language for a lineup of future electric vehicles. Each will be called Electra, followed by an alphanumeric designation. Although the Wildcat is a coupe, the upcoming Electra models will be all SUVs (at least initially), beginning with a compact offering in 2024. By 2030, Buick's entire lineup will be badged Electra. Two compact two-row models are planned. One is lower, sportier, more car-like, and geared toward couples; the other rides higher with more cargo room for families.
insideevs.com
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spied With Less Camo, We Finally See Its Shape
Our spies have sent us new photos that show next year’s Kia EV9 electric SUV in even more detail. They reveal the actual shape of the EV9’s body, including the front and rear sections that were completely hidden in previous photos where the car was wearing much heavier camouflage.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Kia EV6 GT Packs 576-HP Electric Punch—Yes, It's a Kia
Despite being surrounded by the million-dollar exotics and high-wattage luxury debuts littering Monterey, California during Car Week—one of the bougiest stops on the automotive calendar—the 2023 Kia EV6 GT managed to stand out during its introduction there. In its bid to capture EV sales, Kia has taken things...
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Z Slapped With Eye-Watering $73K Markup at Washington Dealer
There is no doubt that the 2023 Nissan Z is in high demand. The 400-hp, twin-turbo sports coupe is likely one of the last of the Japanese variety to be purely motivated by an internal combustion engine, making it a coveted last hurrah sports car to acquire. Basic economics tells...
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries
Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hot New Infiniti EV Aims to Challenge the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3
WHAT IT IS: A little late to the game, this will be Infiniti's first fully electric vehicle, with its sights dead-set on competitive EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Also, this could be the brand's most attractive new car in years. WHY IT MATTERS: Going electric isn't...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mazda Car Lineup Changes: More Powerful and Efficient 3, Miata Eyes Electrification
Mazda's depleted traditional car range is made up of just two models and three body styles for 2023, the 3 small sedan and hatchback and the MX-5 Miata roadster. That said, the brand clearly remains committed to keeping them viable. In the case of its compact car, Mazda does away with one powertrain and further refines another. With its open-top sports car, the Japanese automaker has confirmed it will eventually receive electrified motivation, likely by the end of the decade.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda HR-V EX-L First Test Review: 0–60 MPH in How Long?
Time for some crazy talk: The redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V might soon be the company's only SUV with an MSRP comfortably less than $30,000. That's not big news for car enthusiasts, but buyers not aware of the new 2023 Honda CR-V's upmarket move are in for a surprise. Suddenly, price-conscious CR-V intenders will be kicking tires on the more affordable HR-V, which takes on a more important role in Honda's SUV lineup. Those buyers will find in the 2023 Honda HR-V a refined ride with influences from the excellent Civic as well as from the outgoing HR-V—the latter not quite in the way we'd like.
motor1.com
UK: Mustang Mach-E races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX in electric crossover battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Car Lineup Changes: Exciting New Z Takes Center Stage
The redesigned Z sports car is the biggest news from Nissan for 2023. It comes after a long 14-year wait between new models, which leads us to wonder how much longer we have to hold on for the next GT-R (if there is one). The sports car's update comes at a transitional time for Nissan, which is gradually pivoting from gas-powered sedans and trucks to increasingly serve its SUV and EV customers.
Toyota Sienta Debuts In Japan As Compact Hybrid Seven-Seater
The Japanese automotive market is unlike any other in the world dominated by small cars that fit the country’s narrow roads. Joining the rather colorful local car scene is a new generation of a seven-seat model from Toyota, which has been on sale since September 2003. The Sienta is a cute-looking mix between a minivan, a light commercial vehicle, and a crossover and it has just entered production in Japan.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Transit Connect Van Reportedly Disconnected From Future Lineup
According to sources who spoke with Automotive News, the Ford Transit Connect is a dead van walking. Its date with the executioner is set for the end of the year, although the model will apparently live on in Europe. Are we sad about this? The utilitarian, compact van served a role for some commercial and passenger operators, but we didn't love its pricing, compromises, and poor seat comfort. It was also slow.
MotorTrend Magazine
Big Rigs, Red Rocks, and Tons of Fun at Fullsize Invasion 2022
Fullsize Invasion 2022 (FSI) in Sand Hollow, Utah, was a week of epic off-road fun. Fullsize Invasion gatherings have brought full-size 4x4s together to wheel destinations in the off-road Mecca of Moab, Utah. Now, the event has shifted venues, and the rocks are still red but the opportunities for four wheel-drive excitement have only expanded as the event explored Sand Hollow, nestled between St. George and Hurricane, Utah. Fullsize Invasion spanned five days, covered five epic trails, brought together tons of fullsize friends, and was the source for plenty of action at perhaps the largest gathering of full-size trucks to ever invade Sand Hollow! For more information on Fullsize Invasion, including a run-down of the multi-event schedule, visit fullsizeinvasion.com.
This Ford F-150’s Nasty Undercoat Was Caused by Working at a Steel Mill
TikTok screenshotsYou'll need a hammer and chisel to reveal parts on this F-150.
MotorTrend Magazine
The RUF Bergmeister 911 Is a Hillclimb-Inspired, Stripped-Down 993 Fantasy
When it comes to Porsche customizers, few have the wild legacy that matches RUF and their Porsche builds. The Yellow Bird and its celebratory clone, the CTR, the Cayman-based CTR3, and the only V-8-powered 911 that went into production, the RGT-8. Today, however, RUF reaches back into the history of Ferdinand Porsche and his grandson, Ferdinand Piech, to create a new beauty in the image of Porsche's Auto Union hill climb racers and Piech's 909 Berg Spyder to create the Bergmeister 911.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Begins Wind-Down of Dodge's Traditional Muscle Cars
Might as well go out with a proverbial bang, right? Dodge is definitely hewing to that notion and celebrating its V-8-powered sleds while it can at the same time it transitions to its electrified future. The downside: The Dodge Challenge and Charger as we know them—the ones with Hemi V-8s under the hood—are going away by 2024. The upside: Dodge will relentlessly unleash all its performance muscle car fury for its 2023 model-year fleet of Challengers and Chargers, epitomized by an onslaught of special editions and options.
Someone stole my truck. I got a crash course on the wild black market for stolen cars
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, automakers began adopting an anti-theft technology that dramatically reduced car thefts. But why did it take so long?
