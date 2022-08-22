ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declares state of emergency following storms

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGbRh_0hRAA2EM00

Woman killed after flash flooding sweeps car off bridge 00:41

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared a state of disaster following heavy rains overnight and into the day.

He tweeted: "Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am declaring a state of disaster in Dallas County and requesting state and federal assistance for affected individuals. There are thresholds that must be met for each type of assistance."

Judge Jenkins also mentioned the county's first fatality due to floodwaters.

A 60 year old woman was killed when her car was swept away in Mesquite.

"Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle," Jenkins tweeted.

Click here to report your damages.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for counties impacted by flash flooding

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the 23 counties that were impacted by the historic flooding this week. Abbott held a press conference at Dallas City Hall on Aug. 23, providing an update on the state's ongoing response to the severe weather and flash flooding. In the span of 24 hours, North Texas got 9.19" of rain. The record rainfall has deemed this August the wettest so far for Dallas-Fort Worth. "No challenge is too great for Texans to address, and I commend Mayor Johnson, the City of Dallas, and emergency response personnel for their prolific...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
CBS DFW

Experts say it's important to cleanup flooded areas quickly to avoid more damage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After watching your home fill up with water following a flood, the immediate reaction may be to wonder where you start. Disaster response experts are emphasizing the importance of starting a thorough cleanup fast, before mold makes the situation worse.At a home in Dallas on Thursday, a team from the Texas Baptist Men was carrying all the furniture out of a home that filled with up to three feet of water during Monday's storms.Anything upholstered, and not made of solid wood usually has to go. Water that rushes in, and rushes out, as opposed to sitting and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#State Of Emergency
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches

Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley

Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
134K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy