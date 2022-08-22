Read full article on original website
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal
The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years
Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
Crypto prices tumble after hawkish comments from Powell spook financial markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has fallen by 2.15% on the day, while the Dow...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar Tree, Peloton, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer's stock slid 6.6% in the premarket after cutting its full-year earnings forecast, due to the impact of pricing-related investments at its Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree reported better than expected profit for its latest quarter, with revenue in line with Wall Street estimates.
As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
