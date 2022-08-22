Read full article on original website
Related
Death row inmate orders two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches and two fries for final meal before execution
A death row inmate in Oklahoma ordered two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches, two large fries and a large soda for his final meal before his execution on Thursday morning. James Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. At the time of carrying...
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency
James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
Migrants bused to U.S. capital from Texas struggle to secure housing, medical care
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nearly a month after arriving with their 1-year-old daughter on a bus sent by the governor of Texas to Washington, D.C., Colombian couple Noralis Zuniga and Juan Camilo Mendoza are unsure how long they will be allowed to stay in their city-funded hotel room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California chief justice nominee to go before voters in fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court’s 29th chief justice in November after the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday approved her nomination. Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California’s chief justice, after naming her to the court in February as an associate justice. She joined the seven-member high court a month later after previously serving as a state appellate judge since 2017. If voters agree, she will replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who is retiring in January. “Black and Brown, students and lawyers, women and other minorities will see in her someone they can emulate as a role model,” Associate Justice Martin Jenkins, the court’s first openly gay Black man, said in backing her confirmation.
Comments / 0