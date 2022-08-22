Read full article on original website
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom Handy
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
cbs19.tv
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
fox4news.com
Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe
DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas
Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
cbs19.tv
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
Skyline HS in Dallas placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting; lockdown lifted
Skyline High School had to be put on lockdown this morning after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. Police say a gunman in a car shot at people standing in a breezeway at the apartment, grazing one person.
WFAA
Woman arrested, charged after viral confrontation in Plano parking lot
The woman was charged with assault and terroristic threats. The incident is still being investigated by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit.
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Officials: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Flood Water
One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by flood water in Mesquite, officials confirmed to NBC 5. Mesquite Fire Department officials said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. The woman was on the phone with family at that time and then lost contact.
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
