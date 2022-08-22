ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

WFAA

Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe

DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified. 
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Officials: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Flood Water

One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by flood water in Mesquite, officials confirmed to NBC 5. Mesquite Fire Department officials said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. The woman was on the phone with family at that time and then lost contact.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.

