ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO