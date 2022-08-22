Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
wearegreenbay.com
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WJFW-TV
Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WJFW-TV
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
spectrumnews1.com
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
merrillfotonews.com
Wisconsin homes sell fast
According to a study by online bank Tangerine.ca using analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average “days to pending” and “days to close” numbers over the past four years, Wisconsin is in the top 10 states where homes are selling the fastest. Wisconsin came in...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Investigating Fish Kill In Isabelle Creek
MADISON, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill. DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, WI. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Signs of hope: Wisconsin medical advisors urge caution as COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
Anniversary of Kenosha unrest influences Wisconsin governor's race
It looks a lot different now, but just two years ago parts of Kenosha looked like a warzone as the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer sparked nights of civil unrest.
WJFW-TV
100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge returns
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.
4 Tiny Cabins That Will Fulfill All Your Big Wisconsin Vacation Dreams
Tiny homes are becoming all the rage these days, but could you ever live in one?. The answer for me is no. I have WAY too much stuff I am unwilling to part with. (It's a problem, I know). Permanent tiny home living might not be for me, but vacationing...
