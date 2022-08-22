ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, WI

Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WJFW-TV

Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
RHINELANDER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Wisconsin homes sell fast

According to a study by online bank Tangerine.ca using analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average “days to pending” and “days to close” numbers over the past four years, Wisconsin is in the top 10 states where homes are selling the fastest. Wisconsin came in...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin DNR Investigating Fish Kill In Isabelle Creek

MADISON, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill. DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, WI. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead...
ELLSWORTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
WISCONSIN STATE
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WJFW-TV

100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge returns

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.
RHINELANDER, WI

