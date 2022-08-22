ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alastair Clarkson lifts the lid on why he snubbed Essendon and GWS in favour of North Melbourne and reveals 'the timing wasn't right' to take Bombers job

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Alastair Clarkson has lifted the lid on the process that led him to snub Essendon and GWS in favour of North Melbourne, revealing the Bombers' offer came too late to change his mind.

The four-time premiership winner announced on Friday he'd agreed a five-year deal with North Melbourne to return to footy, just 12 months after his 17-season spell at Hawthorn ended.

The 54-year-old had been linked with several AFL coaching vacancies, and Essendon launched an audacious 11th hour bid to lure Clarkson to Tullamarine, before he eventually chose to return to the club he made his playing debut with in 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFA2g_0hRA69IY00
Alastair Clarkson revealed on Fox Footy why he turned down GWS and Essendon

Speaking to Fox Footy's On the Couch on Monday night, the former Hawks coach revealed the Bombers' approach came far too late for him.

'I only really spoke to [new Bombers president] Dave Barham briefly,' he said.

'For me this whole process of trying to do due diligence for them on me on them but also me on the club and see if we were suited to each other was a three, four, five, six-week process

'For the Bombers, whilst it was flattering that they expressed interest, it was really a four-day process – two of which I was in Adelaide and couldn’t even speak to Essendon really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6wAe_0hRA69IY00
The 54-year-old was appointed as the Kangaroos next head coach on Friday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm0SV_0hRA69IY00
Clarkson signed a five-year deal to return to the club where he began his playing career in 1987

'It was too hasty. The timing wasn’t right and I was just too far down the process with GWS and North Melbourne to be fair.'

Clarkson also revealed moving to Sydney to take charge of GWS 'did not fit', because of logistical issues related to relocating his family.

One of Clarkson's daughter lives in Brisbane, while his son could be living in the Northern Territory next year.

Moving to Sydney would have meant separating from his other daughter, who currently resides in Melbourne, a decision Clarkson was not prepared to take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9Nqp_0hRA69IY00
Clarkson revealed he briefly spoke with Essendon president David Barham, but added the Bombers' offer came too late as far as he was concerned

However, the 54-year-old admitted being very impressed with the Giants executives he spoke to.

'They’ve got some real optimism about how they are going to go about it at the Giants,' he said.

Both [the Kangaroos and GWS] were very real up until last Tuesday when my management and I informed GWS that due to family reasons it just wasn’t going to suit us.

'At that point in time it was going to be North until that phone call from Essendon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1woa_0hRA69IY00
Essendon fired Ben Rutten on Sunday, after finishing 15th with a 7-15 record this season  

The Bombers fired Ben Rutten on Sunday after just two seasons in charge, with the 39-year-old paying the price for a dismal campaign that ended with Essendon 15th on the ladder with a 7-15 record.

Barham admitted firing Rutten - who won 17 of his 44 games in charge and led the Bombers to a surprise finals appearance last year - was not a decision the board took lightly and indicated the club wants an experienced coach to replace him.

According to the Herald Sun, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and his West Coast counterpart Adam Simpson are both in the running, as are former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon and ex-Adelaide boss Don Pyke.

Essendon legend James Hird, who won two premierships with the Bombers as player and coached them between 2011 and 2015, is also among the potential candidates.

