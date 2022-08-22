ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Cooper, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents

HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Knox
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
SPRING, TX
12newsnow.com

Catalytic converter theft ring linked to shooting death of Harris County deputy

PEARLAND, Texas — Federal investigators have confirmed a massive catalytic converter theft ring busted in Pearland and Fresno Wednesday was linked to the shooting death of a Harris County deputy. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the five people arrested were fencing stolen property for the three guys charged with killing HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hpd#Eliza And Copper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy