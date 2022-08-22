Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten
Eliza celebrated her 1st day of kindergarten backed by her dad's fellow officers and mounted patrol along with her brother Cooper who started 3rd grade.
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
Click2Houston.com
Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents
HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
cw39.com
Third Ward gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. Deandre Watson, 24, and three other members of the 100 Percent Third...
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
12newsnow.com
Catalytic converter theft ring linked to shooting death of Harris County deputy
PEARLAND, Texas — Federal investigators have confirmed a massive catalytic converter theft ring busted in Pearland and Fresno Wednesday was linked to the shooting death of a Harris County deputy. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the five people arrested were fencing stolen property for the three guys charged with killing HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
KHOU
HPD: Suspect shot, killed by police after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her coworker
Houston police said the man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's co-worker in an attempt to talk to her. When she set up an exchange, police were there.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
fox7austin.com
Texas child left alone in locked, hot school bus
A child in Spring, Texas woke up inside of a school bus. He was the only person on the bus and the doors were locked.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
Click2Houston.com
Victim of murder-suicide in Alief area ‘likely professional staff member’ of HCSO, sheriff says
HOUSTON – The victim of an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the Alief area Tuesday morning may have worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and asked for prayers, stating, “We’ve been notified that the victim is...
