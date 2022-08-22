Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
beckerspayer.com
CMS commits $99M to boost ACA enrollment
CMS is investing $98.9 million in organizations that help people navigate the ACA marketplace, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollment during the 2023 open enrollment period. Grants given to 59 "navigator" organizations will help retain and add staff who are trained to help people find health coverage, according...
beckerspayer.com
Why Clover Health, Bright Health and Oscar Health have the highest paid health insurance CEOs
Despite forgoing a salary, Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli was the highest paid CEO at a publicly traded health insurance company in 2021 thanks to equity awards, according to an S&P Global report. Mr. Garipalli received $389.6 million in stocks during 2021, comprising the entirety of his earnings. That figure...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield selects executive medical director
Seattle-based Regence BlueShield has named Nicole Saint Clair as its executive medical director. Dr. Saint Clair will lead clinical programs to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for Regence members, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the payer. She most recently served as a medical director for...
beckerspayer.com
3 payers tapped for Medi-Cal contracts
The California Department of Healthcare Services selected Molina Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Partnership Plan and Centene subsidiary Health Net for managed care contracts. The new Medi-Cal managed care contracts begin Jan. 1, 2024, and run through 2028, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the department. The department said...
beckerspayer.com
Centene to pay $32M to settle Medicaid overcharging allegations in Washington
Centene has agreed to pay $19 million to the state of Washington and $13 million to the federal government to settle allegations it overcharged the state Medicaid program for pharmacy benefit management services. The settlement is the second-largest Medicaid fraud recovery in the state's history, according to an Aug. 24...
beckerspayer.com
BayCare-Florida Blue contract dispute could leave 215,000 patients out of network
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is sending 215,000 letters to patients with Florida Blue insurance plans informing them that the system will go out of network with the payer if the sides are not able to agree to a new contract by Oct. 1, the Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 25.
beckerspayer.com
Cancer now top driver of large companies' healthcare costs
Cancer has overtaken musculoskeletal conditions as large employers' biggest driver of healthcare costs, according to Business Group on Health’s "2023 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey." Business Group on Health surveyed 135 employers across various sectors that together cover more than 18 million people between...
beckerspayer.com
A woman used insurance to help pay for her biopsy. Paying cash might have been cheaper.
A South Carolina woman's $18,000 breast biopsy bill may have been cheaper if she paid with cash instead of using her insurance, Kaiser Health News reported Aug. 23. 1. The procedure was performed at Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based Grand Strand Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 2. The hospital...
beckerspayer.com
Lawmaker investigating Medicare Advantage marketing tactics
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has launched a probe into potentially deceptive marketing tactics used by Medicare Advantage plans. Mr. Wyden sent letters to 15 state insurance commissioners and state health insurance assistance programs requesting data regarding Medicare Advantage complaints and other information, according to an Aug. 23 news release from his office.
