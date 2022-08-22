ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
beckerspayer.com

CMS commits $99M to boost ACA enrollment

CMS is investing $98.9 million in organizations that help people navigate the ACA marketplace, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollment during the 2023 open enrollment period. Grants given to 59 "navigator" organizations will help retain and add staff who are trained to help people find health coverage, according...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield selects executive medical director

Seattle-based Regence BlueShield has named Nicole Saint Clair as its executive medical director. Dr. Saint Clair will lead clinical programs to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for Regence members, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the payer. She most recently served as a medical director for...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Witty
beckerspayer.com

3 payers tapped for Medi-Cal contracts

The California Department of Healthcare Services selected Molina Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Partnership Plan and Centene subsidiary Health Net for managed care contracts. The new Medi-Cal managed care contracts begin Jan. 1, 2024, and run through 2028, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the department. The department said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cancer now top driver of large companies' healthcare costs

Cancer has overtaken musculoskeletal conditions as large employers' biggest driver of healthcare costs, according to Business Group on Health’s "2023 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey." Business Group on Health surveyed 135 employers across various sectors that together cover more than 18 million people between...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com

Lawmaker investigating Medicare Advantage marketing tactics

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has launched a probe into potentially deceptive marketing tactics used by Medicare Advantage plans. Mr. Wyden sent letters to 15 state insurance commissioners and state health insurance assistance programs requesting data regarding Medicare Advantage complaints and other information, according to an Aug. 23 news release from his office.
CONGRESS & COURTS

