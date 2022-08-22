ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Temporary mask mandate will be in place during early days of the University of Delaware fall semester

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Dash In marks opening of Newark location

Dash In and Splash In car wash centers have quietly expanded their presence in Delaware. The company has been razing existing gas station-convenience stores and converting the sites to self-service car washes, gas stations and convenience stores with fresh food items. The company recently announced the acquisition of Blue Hen...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware

University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
Delaware LIVE News

Newark Charter completes 21-year expansion

  Newark Charter School unveiled its $20 million junior high school Tuesday. It’s the latest addition to a campus that began with classes in trailers scattered around a parking lot in 2001.  Then, the charter school had 435 students in grades five to seven. Now, its campus easily could be confused with a small college. Newark Charter today sits on ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Health
Newark, DE
Education
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Health
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress

Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#College#Ud#Morris Library#Trabant University Center
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gore acquires company founded by Duke University medical researchers

Newark-based W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. acquired North Carolina-based InnAVasc Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company focused on advancing care for some patients with end stage kidney disease. Terms were not disclosed. “The addition of InnAVasc’s investigational technology bolsters our continued ambition to improve patients’ lives by offering...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Workman sustains electric shock while working in Bear

A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting...
BEAR, DE
chestercounty.com

AGHS student becomes youngest private glider in U.S.

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Sixteen year-old Lars Trone of Lincoln University recently became the youngest private glider pilot in the U.S. On the morning of July 25 – his birthday -- Lars Trone of Lincoln University was 3,000 feet in the air above the New Garden Flying Field in Chester County, behind the control stick of a 700-pound glider with Piet Barber, an FAA-designated pilot examiner.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Delaware LIVE News

Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts

Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at.  So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary.  “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park

WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

WPD mourns the loss of one of its own

Wilmington Police Chief Robert announced the death of K-9 Axel on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to an illness. Axel, a male German Shepherd, had been with the department for six-and-a-half years. Axel was trained in drug detection and was assigned to the Special Operations Division with handler Master Corporal...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy