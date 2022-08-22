Temporary mask mandate will be in place during early days of the University of Delaware fall semester

Read full article on original website
Mask requirement returns for University of Delaware to start fall semester
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The University of Delaware has implemented a two-week mask requirement for the fall...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dash In marks opening of Newark location
Dash In and Splash In car wash centers have quietly expanded their presence in Delaware. The company has been razing existing gas station-convenience stores and converting the sites to self-service car washes, gas stations and convenience stores with fresh food items. The company recently announced the acquisition of Blue Hen...
WDEL 1150AM
Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware
University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
Newark Charter completes 21-year expansion
Newark Charter School unveiled its $20 million junior high school Tuesday. It’s the latest addition to a campus that began with classes in trailers scattered around a parking lot in 2001. Then, the charter school had 435 students in grades five to seven. Now, its campus easily could be confused with a small college. Newark Charter today sits on ... Read More
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
WMDT.com
“I’m very happy to be here”: Celebrating the new Academy of Dover Charter School
DOVER, Del.- Side by side, the Founder of the Academy of Dover Charter School, Ruby Coppadge, and Head of School, Dr. Michele Marinucci, walked through the halls of their new upper school, Wednesday afternoon. “I’m very happy to be here today with all the people who supported the Academy of...
delawarepublic.org
Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress
Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gore acquires company founded by Duke University medical researchers
Newark-based W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. acquired North Carolina-based InnAVasc Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company focused on advancing care for some patients with end stage kidney disease. Terms were not disclosed. “The addition of InnAVasc’s investigational technology bolsters our continued ambition to improve patients’ lives by offering...
delawarepublic.org
One site is removed while a second site is partially removed from most contaminated site list
The EPA removes one site and part of another in Delaware from its list of the nation’s most contaminated sites. The Chem-Solv site in Cheswold was dropped from the Superfund National Priorities List along with a portion of the Tybouts Corner Landfill site in New Castle. Sites or parts...
WDEL 1150AM
Workman sustains electric shock while working in Bear
A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting...
chestercounty.com
AGHS student becomes youngest private glider in U.S.
Photo by Richard L. Gaw Sixteen year-old Lars Trone of Lincoln University recently became the youngest private glider pilot in the U.S. On the morning of July 25 – his birthday -- Lars Trone of Lincoln University was 3,000 feet in the air above the New Garden Flying Field in Chester County, behind the control stick of a 700-pound glider with Piet Barber, an FAA-designated pilot examiner.
Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts
Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at. So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary. “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
fox29.com
Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park
WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
‘Glad it all came together’: First Wilmington residents move into revitalized Riverside housing project
Standing in the kitchen of her sparkling new two-story townhouse, Brittany Rollins gushes about her good fortune in moving from the long-decaying Riverside public housing project across the street in northeast Wilmington. “I have central air, I have a dishwasher, I also have nice appliances,’’ Rollins, a Bank of America...
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD mourns the loss of one of its own
Wilmington Police Chief Robert announced the death of K-9 Axel on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, due to an illness. Axel, a male German Shepherd, had been with the department for six-and-a-half years. Axel was trained in drug detection and was assigned to the Special Operations Division with handler Master Corporal...
