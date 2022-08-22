Read full article on original website
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
News On 6
Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'
TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
News On 6
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
News On 6
State Board Of Education Upholds Mustang, Tulsa Public Schools Violations
The State Board of Education voted to downgrade the accreditation of Tulsa and Mustang Public School districts last month for violating a state law that regulates discussion of gender and race. Both districts were looking to appeal that decision at Thursday’s meeting. A motion to further discuss the accreditation status...
News On 6
OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'
Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
News On 6
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
News On 6
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
News On 6
Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
News On 6
Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett
The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
News On 6
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
News On 6
Police Capture Man Wanted For Questioning About Retired Deputy's Death
Checotah Police have caught a man wanted for questioning about a suspicious death in Pawnee County. A woman said she spotted John Crotts after she saw a News On 6 post with his picture on it. Investigators said that post was instrumental in getting ahold of the man they said...
News On 6
1 Dead After Multi-Car Crash On Highway 412 Near Inola
Emergency Crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving several vehicles near the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway 88, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP Troopers say one person died in the crash that involved three cars, three others were sent to the hospital. Crews closed westbound...
