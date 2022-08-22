Read full article on original website
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 If You Enjoy Having Lunch At Tim Hortons
Does your lunch break always include you sauntering over to Tim Hortons for a round of staples? Well, good news, a Toronto casting call wants to pay you to live your life. Groundglass Casting is looking for individuals 18 or older to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons commercial, with those selected to be paid between $750 and $2,250 plus for a single day of filming.
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $7,500 If You're A Man With 'Hispanic Heritage'
A Toronto casting call is seeking men who are 20 to 40 years old of Hispanic heritage to appear in an upcoming Dove campaign. Milo Casting says applicants should be passionate hobbyists who could be labelled as one of the following, musician, chef, athlete, or artisan. If you're someone who...
Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province. From a house with its own theatre...
Someone From BC Is Now An Ontario Lottery Winner After Scoring $6M While Visiting Toronto
All these people in Toronto and still, a B.C. resident wins the Ontario lottery? That's luck, folks. On August 6, Troy Maulding from Burnaby in British Columbia won a whopping $6 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw. The B.C. resident told OLG at the prize centre in Toronto that he's...
Ontario Lottery Winners Score $1M After Playing Together For Over 40 Years
A pair of Ontario lottery winners proved patience is indeed a virtue this summer after waiting decades for their lucky break. According to OLG, Mississauga residents Katherine and Albert Ng won a life-changing $1 million after scoring the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the July 20, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Union Station Is Getting A Fine-Dining Restaurant Where You Can Fill Up On Steak & Sushi
There will soon be a new reason to head to Toronto's Union Station, and it's not to catch a train. A new restaurant is opening in the station, and you can indulge in steak and seafood in an upscale setting. Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House is a fine-dining concept...
6 Reasons Why Living In BC Is Way Better Than Ontario & I'll Never Move Back
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving across Canada to B.C. last year was a leap of faith, to say the least, but it totally paid off. After living in Ontario for four years, I couldn't help but compare the two provinces and one definitely comes out on top.
8 Shockingly Different Things About Toronto's CNE & Vancouver's PNE
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition and Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition are two big fairs locals look forward to yearly. I'm a Vancouverite who has...
Doug Ford's House In Toronto Just Sold & It Went For $500K Below The OG Asking Price
It's officially time for Doug Ford to call somewhere else home. It seems like Doug Ford is officially moving out of his home in Etobicoke after selling his house on August 23 for way below the asking price. On July 14, Ford's 4,500 square feet of living space and six-bedroom...
Doug Ford Had A Close Call With The 'Relatives' Of The Bee That Flew Into His Mouth (VIDEO)
Well, it seems like the bees can't get enough out of bugging Premier Doug Ford at press conferences. During a Friday news conference about the extension of the GO train service between Toronto and Niagara Falls, the premier had another run-in with a bug (though, it didn't go "right down the hatch" this time).
Canada Is Changing Its Flight Refund Rules Next Month & It'll Be Easier To Get Your Money Back
There's finally some good news on the horizon for travellers in Canada. The rules and regulations around flight refunds are set to change and it should become easier for passengers to get their money back from airlines following cancellations or delays. Earlier this summer, the federal government announced an amendment...
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Halloween Haunt & You Really Can Get Paid To Be Scary AF
Pumpkin spice latte and scary movie marathon season is just around the corner, and if you ever wanted to be one of those things that go bump in the night, now is your chance. Canada's Wonderland is hiring for Halloween Haunt, and they are looking to fill in hundreds of positions for their spookiest event.
JOBS・
Canada's 'Best' Restaurant's Chef Shares His Fav Vancouver Eating Spots & They Are So IG-Worthy
A Vancouver restaurant was recently named the best in all of Canada, and the chef of this highly acclaimed spot is now letting us in on his favourite places to eat in the city. Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is the executive chef of Published on Main, which ranked right at the top...
This Haunted Screampark Near Toronto Has New Attractions & A Blood Bar With Sinister Potions
Hopefully, you're not afraid of the dark... or blood or clowns for that matter. This haunted attraction in Ontario is coming back for scream season and there are different spooky events that are straight out of a nightmare. Bingemans Screampark opens on September 30 with six different terrifying attractions, three...
Fans Are Complaining About The Weeknd's Vancouver Concert Being 'The Temperature Of Hell'
Some fans who attended The Weeknd's concert on Tuesday night at BC Place in Vancouver are complaining about the heat inside the venue and saying that it ran out of water to sell. People online were impressed by the show the Canadian star put on, although many had concerns about...
Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Employees Can Get Impressive Travel Perks
If you love to travel, why not work in an industry where you can get awesome travel perks?. There are tons of Air Canada jobs currently hiring across the country, and the company offers some great travel benefits to its employees. The airline offers "one of the most generous employee...
Queen Irma Gerd's The First East Coast Star On Canada's Drag Race & Says It's 'A Big Weight'
Canada's Drag Race is on its third season, and until now, they haven't had a performer from the East Coast, which came as quite a shock to this year's Atlantic Canadian drag star, Irma Gerd. In this week's episode, the St. John's native was unfortunately eliminated after a long battle...
Calgary Locals On Reddit Are Sharing What They Tip At A Restaurant & Some Don't Want To
With rising costs for groceries, gas and utilities, more people are paying attention to how much they're spending these days. As a result, tipping in restaurants has become a pretty hot issue. A Calgary local took to Reddit to find out more about how people were tipping in the city...
An Airbnb Is Opening Inside Canada's Most Famous Tugboat & You Can Book It For $22 A Night
Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to spend a night on board Canada's most beloved tugboat. The iconic Theodore TOO is turning into one of Airbnb's wildest listings and you can request to book a night or two inside the cheery, red-capped, 65-foot tugboat. This will be...
