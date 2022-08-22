WWE Raw Results (08/22) - Edge Vs. Damian Priest, Trish Stratus To Return, Women's Tag Team Semi-Finals Match

Read full article on original website
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Trish Stratus Believes Former Rival Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
While the next WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony isn't until 2023, speculation over which legends deserve an induction is always rife in the wrestling community, and even those who have already earned their place have feelings about it. Typically, WWE inducts one female wrestler each year, with Queen Sharmell taking...
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Box Wearing Fan Sitting At Ringside Unmasked On AEW Dynamite
Nearly a year ago, Kip Sabian debuted his bizarre new look during a meet-and-greet fan event in Chicago at All Out weekend. Subsequently, Sabian would continue to sit ringside at AEW's shows wearing a cardboard box over his head with eye holes, and the slogan "Underrated Over It" written across the front.
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation
Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.
More Backstage News On How AEW Dynamite World Title Match Came About
It's now been two days since Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion in one of the more dominating World Championship matches in recent memory, and as the shock wears off, fans are wondering just how this whole thing came together and what's happening next. Luckily a new report is here to confirm some details and provide an update on what fans can expect. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer seemed to confirm that another Punk-Moxley match will be happening soon, while also backing up previous reports that revealed a Moxley-Punk TV match wasn't originally in the cards.
Eddie Kingston Torches Veteran Wrestler Over 'Fat Shaming' Tweet
AEW star Eddie Kingston, recently suspended by AEW President Tony Khan following an altercation, has taken matters into his own hands on social media against a veteran wrestler regarding their criticisms aimed at so-called bigger wrestlers in the business. Glenn Gilbertti, better known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno, isn't...
John Morrison Gives His Candid Thoughts On John Laurinaitis
There have been many changes to WWE both on and off screen recently, with the biggest of those changes being Vince McMahon retiring and John Laurinaitis being released from his position as Head of Talent Relations. The retirement and release came following allegations of hush money being paid towards women they had sexual relations with in order to keep the women's silence (via Wall Street Journal). One former WWE Superstar who was released in the past year, John Morrison, discussed his honest thoughts on Laurinaitis and his behind-the-scenes activities.
AEW Star Reveals How MJF Got Him The Job
Mark Sterling isn't afraid to credit one of the "Four Pillars" for his opportunity with AEW. Sterling, who also moonlights as a producer for the "Major Pro Wrestling Figure Podcast" with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, joined Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on this week's "AEW Unrestricted," where he talked about first appearing in AEW as MJF's attorney, attempting to ban Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift from being used. During the storyline, Sterling ended up having a match with Moxley.
Dakota Kai Comments On The Current Environment In WWE Under Triple H
WWE has been undergoing some major changes since Vince McMahon's retirement, and a big part of that has seen the company bring back several names who were previously released. This includes former "NXT" superstar Dakota Kai — who returned at WWE SummerSlam. Unlike before, these wrestlers are all working under new creative direction with Triple H being the man in charge, and while fans can see the distinct differences on television, only those on the roster know what it is like behind the scenes.
