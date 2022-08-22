WWE Raw Results (08/22) - Edge Vs. Damian Priest, Trish Stratus To Return, Women's Tag Team Semi-Finals Match

Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO