No verdict yet in Chandler trial after case goes to jury
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following nearly four weeks of trial, Dana Chandler’s fate is now in the hands of the jury. This morning’s testimony began with a former Topeka police officer who answered questions about her notes from the original 2022 investigation. Next, Topeka police detective Lance Green was questioned about a special witness who testified […]
Clay County jury finds man guilty of murder during a botched marijuana deal
A jury found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man during a marijuana deal in the victim's car.
LJWORLD
2 KU football players arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Two University of Kansas football players were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. Lawrence police arrested Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Tanaka Artisma Scott, 20, of Lawrence, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
northwestmoinfo.com
Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Kansas City man says infant grandson’s alleged killer granted plea deal
A Kansas City, Missouri grandfather is devastated after he said the man who murdered his infant grandson may only spend a few years behind bars.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KC man convicted of murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County jury found a Kansas City man guilty of murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper, prosecutors say.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
Albers shooting gets national attention after report from The Washington Post
The John Albers case is now garnering nationwide attention after a report released by The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LJWORLD
Lawrence Police show video of double-homicide suspect’s pursuit and arrest; footage indicates he shot at police
The Lawrence Police Department on Monday showed body- and dash-camera footage from the recent pursuit and arrest of a double-homicide suspect. The video included three scenes where the suspect, Rodney Ericson Marshall, is said to have fired a gun at law enforcement officers. The footage shows the arrest of Marshall,...
WIBW
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
