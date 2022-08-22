'Serious conflict:' Judge weighs whether to stay Idaho's abortion 'trigger' law

BOISE — A federal judge will issue a written decision either Tuesday or Wednesday on whether or not Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law will take effect Thursday, or be blocked while it’s challenged in court, at least with regard to hospital emergency rooms.

The trigger law makes all abortions in Idaho, at any stage of gestation, felonies for which a doctor could face two to five years in prison. It has no health exemption. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho — the first such challenge to a state trigger law since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June — charging that Idaho’s trigger law conflicts with the federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care to patients whose health is threatened.

“That is more than just a hypothetical concern,” U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said at the opening of a hearing Monday morning at which the DOJ, the state and the Legislature all presented arguments on whether or not to stay the law through an injunction. Winmill noted numerous submissions to the court from Idaho doctors about high-risk pregnancies they’ve treated. “There would seem to be a serious conflict,” he said.

Brian Netter, deputy assistant U.S. attorney general, told the court that Idaho doctors will face a “horrifying situation” if the law takes effect as written, being forced to decide whether to risk prosecution and prison to treat patients at risk for serious and permanent health problems. He noted submissions from an Idaho obstetrician/gynecologist, Dr. Emily Corrigan of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, about patients whose risks, short of death, included limb amputations, hysterectomy, kidney failure, brain injury and lung injury.

“Considering all this, Dr. Corrigan explained that she told her hospital that OB/GYN physicians in Idaho are quote ‘bracing for this law as if it was a large meteor headed towards Idaho,’” Netter said.

Idaho’s trigger law, which lawmakers passed in 2020 but set to take effect only if Roe v. Wade was overturned, allows doctors, nurses or other health professionals prosecuted under the law to assert an “affirmative defense” in cases of rape or incest where a police report was provided to the doctor, or where the abortion was performed to “prevent the death” of the pregnant woman from causes other than suicide. Unlike an exemption, the burden of proof would be on the doctor to prove they really met the standard in the law, rather than on the prosecutor; if the doctor or other health care provider failed to prove they’d met the narrow standard, they’d face prison.

Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Church told the court he saw little difference between an exception and an affirmative defense. “I’m not sure there’s any material difference,” he said, other than the burden shifting. With an exception, the prosecutor would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed. With an affirmative defense, the accused health care provider would have to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that it hadn’t.

Winmill responded, “I can tell you having presided over hundreds of criminal trials, that is a huge difference.”

The state argued that life-threatening pregnancy complications like ectopic pregnancy, in which a fetus implants outside the uterus and no live birth can result, aren’t abortions, so they’re not covered by the law. But both the Department of Justice and the judge noted the exact wording of the law, which Church conceded would cover an ectopic pregnancy.

Monte Stewart, the private attorney hired by the Idaho Legislature to provide arguments on its behalf in addition to the Idaho Attorney General’s defense of the law, stunned the court by arguing that the law would never be enforced, so its wording didn’t matter.

“In the real world, there’s no conflict,” Stewart said. He argued at length that no doctor would ever perform an abortion in an emergency situation except to prevent the death of the mother, and that no prosecutor would ever prosecute a doctor for doing so. He termed the law’s definitions, and its lack of a health exemption, “conceptual as opposed to the practical. My clients are real-world, practical folks.”

“In the real world, there will not be a prosecution,” Stewart told the court. “And Grant Loebs certainly backs me up.”

Loebs is the Twin Falls County prosecutor; he submitted a declaration, included with the Legislature’s arguments submitted to the court, saying he “would not consider prosecuting anyone” under the trigger law in a case where a “serious medical condition requires an emergency medical procedure … (that) ends the life of the pre-born child.” He said he would exercise his prosecutorial discretion, and “would not second-guess” doctors, unless he had evidence the “emergency was fabricated” to evade the law.

Winmill engaged Church and Stewart in a law-school-style hypothetical, asking them if they were a hospital’s lawyer, and the trigger law were in effect, how they would advise an emergency room doctor who called them to say there was a 50-50 chance her patient with pre-eclampsia would die without an abortion, but she didn’t want to face prosecution.

Church said he’d simply advise the doctor what the law said. The trigger law, he said, “contains no 50-50 risk requirement that the death be imminent. It simply applies where the abortion is necessary to save the life of the pregnant mother.”

He added, “If the physician cannot testify in her good faith medical belief that she believed the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman, then the affirmative defense would not apply.”

Winmill responded, “And she’d be subject to criminal prosecution and two to five years in prison.”

Stewart said, “I would tell her you go right ahead and you use your best medical judgment and you can do so without fear of prosecution.”

Netter said of the scenario, “With respect to EMTALA, I see that as deeply problematic and, from a moral standpoint, extremely objectionable.”

The Legislature is paying Stewart and Nampa attorney Brian Bower $375 per hour plus expenses to represent the Idaho Legislature in abortion litigation. As of Aug. 12, the Legislature had paid the two nearly $70,000 in taxpayer funds, and that was before any charges related to the federal court lawsuit; those earlier charges were in regards to abortion litigation at the Idaho Supreme Court, where the two also are representing the Legislature.

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “Well, you know, they haven’t totally prevailed at the Idaho Supreme Court on it, but I’d say so far their legal strategy has worked. We’re a definite underdog in the Winmill court, but we think it’s important to provide a good defense, and that’s hopefully what they did do.” Winder said he wasn’t able to attend or listen to the arguments. “It’s between the attorneys and, in this case, Judge Winmill,” he said. “We’ll wait and see what he does.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney who attended Monday morning’s arguments, called Stewart’s arguments “astonishing.” She said, “I don’t know whether to be more outraged as a woman or as a taxpayer. It’s an embarrassment on all fronts.”

The Idaho Attorney General’s office had no comment after Monday morning’s arguments.

The arguments also brought out another point when Netter told the court that even if Winmill enjoins the trigger law as requested by the Department of Justice, Idaho’s 2021 “fetal heartbeat” abortion law, which took effect Friday and bans all abortions after about six weeks except in cases of rape or incest with a police report or for threats to the life or health of the mother, will cease to be enforceable on Thursday. That’s because the trigger law includes a provision superseding the criminal provisions in the fetal heartbeat law, which also calls for prison sentences of two to five years for doctors or other health care providers. The Justice Department’s request is only for a partial enjoining of the law as it applies to emergency rooms and EMTALA; the law still would take effect Thursday for all other circumstances.

A separate 2022 law authorizes potential relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages; that law is now in effect, and doesn’t appear to be affected by the trigger law.

Two local clergy members were among those in the audience in court on Monday morning. The Rev. Jenny Willison Hirst of Collister United Methodist Church, said, “As a United Methodist pastor believing deeply that all life is sacred, that is what was at stake today — the life of a patient who could face organ failure or any number of conditions including death.”

Unitarian Universalist Rev. Sara LaWall said, “We cannot govern by one narrow interpretation of religion. My religious beliefs are infringed when we take away reproductive rights or women’s rights to health care.”

Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who also attended the arguments, said, “I was really impressed that an attorney from the United States showed such decorum and respect for Idaho’s laws and the district judge. I was shocked and unsettled by the attitude and approach of the attorney that was supposed to be representing the Legislature. He was not representing me as a legislator.”

Stewart had no comment after the arguments; neither did Netter.

Winmill, as the arguments concluded, told the courtroom, “Mr. Stewart has made a great deal that we should focus on the real-world events and not on the texts, the conceptual language of the statute. The concern of course is that real-world events are very hard to predict. The text of the statute is very easy to read and understand. And I think the case law is clear that it is the text that matters. Judges are not issued some kind of crystal ball when we’re appointed to the bench.” Instead, he said, they’re charged with “interpreting statutory language.”

“And I think this case kind of underscores why the case law is clear that we do need to look at the text in determining whether there is a conflict between federal and state law,” Winmill said. He said doctors and other health care providers across the state are “going to be forced to navigate their way through this conflict between the abortion statute and EMTALA. I think it is not much comfort to a doctor that there is a sitting prosecutor who they think will not enforce it, but no one knows for sure. And importantly, the text matters in terms of impacting the decisions made by those doctors when they confront a life-or-death situation regarding a pregnancy that has gone horribly wrong.”

He added, “Indeed, the Legislature would not have adopted the law unless they intended that it be enforced.”