ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP holding checkpoint in Fort Tejon area

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office is planning a DUI and driver's license checkpoint for Saturday, according to a CHP news release. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday "somewhere within the unincorporated area of Kern County," according to the release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Inyokern, CA
Ridgecrest, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Ridgecrest, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicholas Thomas#Traffic Accident
KGET

Driver killed in off-road vehicle crash in Inyokern identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who crashed while driving an off-road vehicle in Inyokern and died has been identified. Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest died at the scene of the 11:08 p.m. crash Aug. 15, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened in the 900 block of 3rd Street.
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
TAFT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

2 killed in Highway 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified. Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy