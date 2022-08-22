Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsford kicks the door open to 8-player world with 50-0 victory over Burr Oak
PITTSFORD — Entering their first season in the 8-player world of high school football, the Wildcats and head coach Mike Burger had to overcome their first hurdle of the season: getting on the field and playing a complete game. Many knew that the Wildcats would enter the season with talent across the team, but the real questions really were how the team would respond when faced with the transition to 8-player football when they stepped onto the field.
Angelo St. Louis puts on a show to help North football bounce back against Memorial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — With two nearly identical plays, Angelo St. Louis won Friday's game for North against Memorial. The senior running back scored the Huskies’ two touchdowns, both on the ground from inside the 10-yard line. Of his 186 total yards and 32 carries, 165 came in the first half during the 14-0...
Six Raiders Make All-AFC West Team
The Las Vegas Raiders were well represented on CBS Sports preseason All-AFC West team
NFL・
Comments / 0