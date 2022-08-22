Read full article on original website
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Students invade Rose-Hulman ahead of new semester
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology welcomed its class of 2026 to campus Friday. Move-in Day is always an exciting time for students and faculty as truckloads of furniture, electronics, and clothing make their way into parking lots and students get to meet their new neighbors for the upcoming semester.
ACEs training showcases the long-term impact of childhood trauma
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Kelsey Carr didn’t mince words on the impact of childhood trauma. “Adverse childhood experiences is one of the biggest public health concerns in the nation, if not the world,” she said. Carr and Bill Loffer have been working over the last several months to...
Art Guild putting finishing touches on Sullivan mural
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community art project, several months in the making, is now complete in the city of Sullivan. Members of The Art Guild in Sullivan painted a patriotic mural on the side of Riggs Hardware. Artist and guild member Steve Tucker designed the mural. Art guild...
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase.
