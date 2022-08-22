Devastating crash pics revealed after 5 friends killed in head-on collision by driver who ‘lost license a decade ago’

SHOCKING photos show the devastating effects of a violent crash that killed five young friends outside Miami.

Maiky Simeon, the only survivor of the crash, had multiple traffic violations before he zoomed into oncoming highway traffic early Saturday morning.

Maiky Simeon, 30, smashed into a Honda sedan on a Florida highway Saturday morning, killing five Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Simeon's license has been suspended in the past after driving over 100mph on another Florida interstate Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Family said the victims were celebrating one of their recent scholarships to college the morning of the accident Credit: 7 News Miami

Simeon, 30, was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in an Infiniti sedan around 4.30am when he smashed into their Honda sedan.

The five friends were all instantly killed on impact in the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Florida residents ranging in age between 18 and 25 were celebrating one of their recent scholarships to college the morning of the accident.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to remove Simeon from his demolished car before flying him to a nearby hospital, police said.

A horror image from the scene shows one of the cars left in pieces after the dramatic crash.

Cops said he remains in critical condition as investigators study the violent driver's crime-ridden traffic record.

Years before the fatal crash, Simeon had his license revoked for driving 109mph on another Florida highway in Collier County, the Clerk of Court's website says.

The reckless driver's license was suspended for failing to appear in court or pay a fine, but he still managed get his license reinstated despite racking up more traffic violations throughout the years, WSVN reported.

Now, he could face criminal charges as the families have come together to mourn the loss of the young people they held dear.

"Every person in that car had a beautiful energy, and they were all so young," friend Karen Laverde told WSVN.

A GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral costs has amassed over $8,000.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators have not indicated whether drugs or alcohol are a factor at this time.