ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Devastating crash pics revealed after 5 friends killed in head-on collision by driver who ‘lost license a decade ago’

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

SHOCKING photos show the devastating effects of a violent crash that killed five young friends outside Miami.

Maiky Simeon, the only survivor of the crash, had multiple traffic violations before he zoomed into oncoming highway traffic early Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EKmV_0hR9ydmG00
Maiky Simeon, 30, smashed into a Honda sedan on a Florida highway Saturday morning, killing five Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUtIt_0hR9ydmG00
Simeon's license has been suspended in the past after driving over 100mph on another Florida interstate Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKfS8_0hR9ydmG00
Family said the victims were celebrating one of their recent scholarships to college the morning of the accident Credit: 7 News Miami

Simeon, 30, was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in an Infiniti sedan around 4.30am when he smashed into their Honda sedan.

The five friends were all instantly killed on impact in the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Florida residents ranging in age between 18 and 25 were celebrating one of their recent scholarships to college the morning of the accident.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to remove Simeon from his demolished car before flying him to a nearby hospital, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKgFN_0hR9ydmG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKK9G_0hR9ydmG00

A horror image from the scene shows one of the cars left in pieces after the dramatic crash.

Cops said he remains in critical condition as investigators study the violent driver's crime-ridden traffic record.

Years before the fatal crash, Simeon had his license revoked for driving 109mph on another Florida highway in Collier County, the Clerk of Court's website says.

The reckless driver's license was suspended for failing to appear in court or pay a fine, but he still managed get his license reinstated despite racking up more traffic violations throughout the years, WSVN reported.

Now, he could face criminal charges as the families have come together to mourn the loss of the young people they held dear.

"Every person in that car had a beautiful energy, and they were all so young," friend Karen Laverde told WSVN.

A GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral costs has amassed over $8,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUTl5_0hR9ydmG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coPAr_0hR9ydmG00

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators have not indicated whether drugs or alcohol are a factor at this time.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Arrested

The driver who caused a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade that killed five people has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Maiky Simeon, 30, faces five counts of vehicular homicide, according to Miami-Dade jail records. Troopers are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
KENDALL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Florida Highway Patrol#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#The Palmetto Expressway#Infiniti#The Jaws Of Life#Wsvn
WSVN-TV

Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami

(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man shot in Hialeah road rage incident dies at hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage in Hialeah ended with a shooting that left the suspected aggressor dead. The two cars involved in the shooting have since been towed from Hialeah Drive near Southeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, where this all unfolded. According to Hialeah Police, at 4...
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Miami

‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves

The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
697K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy