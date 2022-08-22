ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirate is the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep. Brenda Rodgers is one of many victims who have had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when Rodgers checked her doorbell camera and realized her package was taken.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
