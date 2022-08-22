Read full article on original website
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
Two men are in custody, and a third may face charges in a burglary inside Big Blue in which memorabilia from the old Wrestling Hall of Fame was the target.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirate is the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep. Brenda Rodgers is one of many victims who have had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when Rodgers checked her doorbell camera and realized her package was taken.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
If you have information and your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a cash award.
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties Thursday afternoon that turned into a search by authorities on foot.
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
"It was a brutal and savage murder of a 91-year-old widow who was just trying to help a man out," Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said following the conclusion of Byron Rickard's trial for capital murder.
A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for severely scalding her infant daughter in 2017.
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Byron Rickard has been sentenced for the April 2019 murder of 91-year-old Ruby Ditto.
The third defendant in an armed robbery of a store and home invasion robbery has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
