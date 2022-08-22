Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe
Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The drivers of accelerating inflation essentially evaporated, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Fundstrat's Tom Lee offers his take on Fed Chair Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer
Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Cramer considers buying this value retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss a stock they have their eyes on, which is not yet in the Bullpen. They also share guidance on how the bond market is affecting equities, and what it will take to form a sustained rally.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Affirm, Electronic Arts, Dell, Seagen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Affirm — Shares of the provider of buy now, pay later services tanked more than 20% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Affirm also issued a disappointing outlook, but it did post quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
CNBC
Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel says the Fed needs to hike rates only by another 100 basis points
"I think we only need 100 basis points more," Wharton business school professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "The market thinks it's going to be a little more — 125, 130 basis points more. My feeling is we won't need that much because of what I see as a slowdown."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
CNBC
Thursday, August 25, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these two stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the action they are seeing in the market after a revision shows U.S. GDP declined less than previously thought in the second quarter. They also share insight into the newest stock added to the portfolio, and why it is not too late to buy.
CNBC
Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation
As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close
Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
CNBC
Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
CNBC
Top Amazon seller Packable begins liquidating and announces job cuts after failed SPAC attempt
Packable, the parent company of top-ranking Amazon seller Pharmapacks, is laying off employees and ceasing operations, according to documents viewed by CNBC. The health and beauty product retailer was at one point the largest seller on Amazon's third-party marketplace. Packable is liquidating after a failed effort to go public through...
CNBC
Majority of the pain is gone in terms of what the Fed's going to do, says Momentum's Boomer
Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss Fed Chair Jay Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning at Jackson Hole. Where do the markets go next?
Comments / 0