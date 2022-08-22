The COVID-19 impact on student learning in Greater Decatur school districts reported on by Macon Reporter

Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Students at Morton Community Unit School District 709 suspended or expelled 27 times in a single school year
Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT:NYQ) in Peoria finished Aug. 24 at $194.16 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.55 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $197.21. Stocks in Caterpillar Inc. have reached as high as $198.68 and as low as $193.45 USD. Caterpillar Inc. employs...
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
Decatur Public Schools needs nurses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois schools are experiencing more than just teacher shortages. One district needs nurses. Right now, nurses in the Decatur school district are split between buildings instead of working at one. A district official and former nurse said it can be hard for public schools to compete with hospitals when it comes […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board approves plan to build school on Oak Grove site
DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy on the site of the former Oak Grove School. The vote was 5-2 with board members Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider voting against the plan after a lengthy, heated discussion that included both men arguing for spending the COVID relief funds in ways that would include other district schools instead of spending the majority on one new building.
arthurgraphic.com
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force. According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
spotonillinois.com
Recent Gibson City home sales in week ending Aug. 6
Salt Fork Community Unit School District 512 reported 16 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 16 students during...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
spotonillinois.com
Kick off Labor Day with BBQ party at participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores
Participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores are helping you fire up the flavor this Labor Day weekend with a BBQ party. You can learn about the best way to grill for your friends and family, and find great deals on everything you need. The party starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
nowdecatur.com
Cardiologist Joins Specialty Care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
August 24, 2022 – Dr. Matthew Casey Becker has joined Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Becker received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2002. He completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center with Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. He later completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
wmay.com
Old Capitol Blues & BBQ Road Closures
The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ will take place this Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, in downtown Springfield. The following streets will be closed for the weekend activities. Beginning Friday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. the following roads will be closed to thru traffic. Washington Street between Fourth...
