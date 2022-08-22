ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

spotonillinois.com

Owlz to perform Sept. 9 in Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE - The Rock the Block concert series continues Sept. 9 in Jerseyville featuring the OWLZ band 6-10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Arch Street in Jerseyville. Food and drinks will be featured from by Georges Local Brew, Los Tres Amigos and Pig on a Wing. Featured businesses...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Queen of Hearts tops $100

The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

"Olden Days" festival starts Saturday

The Tri-County Antique Club will showcase antiques and history at the 31st annual "Olden Days" festival Aug. 27 and 28 at 23946 State Highway 3 in Dow. The festival will begin at 7 a,m, Saturday, Aug. 27. Events include threshing and sawmilling at 10 a.m., a tractor pull at noon,...
DOW, IL
spotonillinois.com

Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17

Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Milton Road affected by sewer work

ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole

Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville. How many points did Parker Mayhew from Alton win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 28?. 03:31. How many points did Breigh Desmond from...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
