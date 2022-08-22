Read full article on original website
How many points did Jack Holston from Columbia win in Boys' 14 singles USTA competitions by week ending Aug. 20?
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston won 324 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 20. Their 324 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Highland High School volleyball sweeps Collinsville to win season opener at home
Game one of the 2022 volleyball season is in the books for the Highland Lady Bulldogs. And, when the dust settled, the outcome was a rousing success for HHS. Highland ... Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Bost: "I had a wonderful time visiting the Harold Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo on Friday. The center is..."
Owlz to perform Sept. 9 in Jerseyville
JERSEYVILLE - The Rock the Block concert series continues Sept. 9 in Jerseyville featuring the OWLZ band 6-10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Arch Street in Jerseyville. Food and drinks will be featured from by Georges Local Brew, Los Tres Amigos and Pig on a Wing. Featured businesses...
Queen of Hearts tops $100
The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
"Olden Days" festival starts Saturday
The Tri-County Antique Club will showcase antiques and history at the 31st annual "Olden Days" festival Aug. 27 and 28 at 23946 State Highway 3 in Dow. The festival will begin at 7 a,m, Saturday, Aug. 27. Events include threshing and sawmilling at 10 a.m., a tractor pull at noon,...
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
Milton Road affected by sewer work
ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole
Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville. How many points did Parker Mayhew from Alton win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 28?. 03:31. How many points did Breigh Desmond from...
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
DNA helped solve this once-cold case. Now a Granite City woman is convicted of murder
A Granite City woman became the first person in Macoupin County convicted of first-degree murder in more than 30 years, according to State's Attorney Jordan Garrison. A jury took just ...
City of Collinsville Fire & Police Commission met July 28
Here is the agenda provided by the commission:A. Call To Order B. Roll Call C. Speakers From The Floor D. Discussion Discussion of Fire Department Promotional Process E. Approval Of Minutes Approval of July 14, 2022 Minutes...
