gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
spotonillinois.com

WHS Legacy Wall adds faces

The five newest inductees into the Waterloo Legacy Society have been announced. During a ceremony at Waterloo High School set for Oct. 4, the faces of late former superintendent Wayne Collmeyer, Vickie Gardner (Class of 1967), Will Hesterberg (Class of 1969), Orlou Reitz (Class of 1944)...
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
spotonillinois.com

Queen of Hearts tops $100

The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: 100 years of horsepower

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Are you a fan of farm implements?. If so, you need to make your way to Belleville, Illinois. Tim Ezell was down on the farm Thursday morning for a big celebration. He spoke to the Owner of Rolling Meadows Sorghum Mill Richard Wittgreve about how to make molasses-like syrup.
spotonillinois.com

Milton Road affected by sewer work

ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
