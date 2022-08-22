Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Jack Holston from Columbia win in Boys' 14 singles USTA competitions by week ending Aug. 20?
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston won 324 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 20. Their 324 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
spotonillinois.com
WHS Legacy Wall adds faces
The five newest inductees into the Waterloo Legacy Society have been announced. During a ceremony at Waterloo High School set for Oct. 4, the faces of late former superintendent Wayne Collmeyer, Vickie Gardner (Class of 1967), Will Hesterberg (Class of 1969), Orlou Reitz (Class of 1944)...
spotonillinois.com
Highland High School volleyball sweeps Collinsville to win season opener at home
Game one of the 2022 volleyball season is in the books for the Highland Lady Bulldogs. And, when the dust settled, the outcome was a rousing success for HHS. Highland ... Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Bost: "I had a wonderful time visiting the Harold Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo on Friday. The center is..."
feastmagazine.com
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
spotonillinois.com
Queen of Hearts tops $100
The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
Tim’s Travels: 100 years of horsepower
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Are you a fan of farm implements?. If so, you need to make your way to Belleville, Illinois. Tim Ezell was down on the farm Thursday morning for a big celebration. He spoke to the Owner of Rolling Meadows Sorghum Mill Richard Wittgreve about how to make molasses-like syrup.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
spotonillinois.com
Milton Road affected by sewer work
ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Comments / 0