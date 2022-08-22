Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Williamson County Board of Commissioners met July 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board:The Williamson County Board of Commissioners met at 9:03 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building Boardroom, Marion, Illinois, in a meeting of the Williamson County Board... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:42. How many times were students suspended or...
spotonillinois.com
City of Collinsville Fire & Police Commission met July 28
Here is the agenda provided by the commission:A. Call To Order B. Roll Call C. Speakers From The Floor D. Discussion Discussion of Fire Department Promotional Process E. Approval Of Minutes Approval of July 14, 2022 Minutes...
spotonillinois.com
WHS Legacy Wall adds faces
The five newest inductees into the Waterloo Legacy Society have been announced. During a ceremony at Waterloo High School set for Oct. 4, the faces of late former superintendent Wayne Collmeyer, Vickie Gardner (Class of 1967), Will Hesterberg (Class of 1969), Orlou Reitz (Class of 1944)...
spotonillinois.com
ISP holding nighttime patrols in September
ULLIN - Illinois State Police District 22 Commander, Capt. Nathan Douglas, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement patrols in Massac County during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 13:54. Bailey...
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
spotonillinois.com
Queen of Hearts tops $100
The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
spotonillinois.com
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
wish989.com
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
edglentoday.com
Requests For Vote By Mail Ballots Begins
EDWARDSVILLE - Registered voters are now eligible to request a Vote by Mail Ballot. August 10 was the first day the County Clerk’s Office could accept a request. Ballots will be mailed to those who request a Vote by Mail Ballot beginning on September 29. County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza,...
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
feastmagazine.com
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
Effingham Radio
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
KFVS12
Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23. The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville. It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to...
