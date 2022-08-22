Read full article on original website
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may have had the best week of any of the dozen candidates who failed to clinch the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. The drop-out candidate not only managed to still garner 477 votes, but more importantly can skirt the blame heaped on other progressive candidates for failing to coalesce. Plus, the former mayor landed a plum teaching gig at Harvard University this fall. What, like it’s hard?
What New York Democratic Party head Jay Jacobs saw in Tuesday's primary results
In what could be a national bellwether, Democrats are celebrating the special election victory of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Tuesday in New York’s 19th House district race over Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. Ryan will head to Washington to finish the term of now-Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. That...
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
AOC-backed New York Democrat celebrates primary victory by declaring ‘socialism wins’
A New York Democrat state Senate candidate backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated her primary election victory by declaring “socialism wins.”. Kristen Gonzalez, a tech worker whose campaign for the New York state Senate was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and left-wing lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez, made the declaration to cheering supporters on Tuesday after winning her primary election.
Washington Square News
Dan Goldman wins hotly contested NY-10 primary
Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman won yesterday’s Democratic primary congressional election in New York’s 10th District, which encompasses Greenwich Village, SoHo, the Financial District and parts of northern Brooklyn, making it home to NYU’s Washington Square campus. The district is currently represented by Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who...
Dan Goldman wins free-for-all New York House seat
The former federal prosecutor unseated Rep. Mondaire Jones and edged out top competitor Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election
Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
Live Election Updates: Nadler wins primary as results continue to trickle in
The scene at Manhattan Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou's election night party. Gothamist is the go-to source for today’s primary for state Senate and congressional races. [ more › ]
New York sees seven open U.S. House seats, a decade-high
The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in New York this year was June 10, 2022. One hundred and six candidates are running for New York’s 26 U.S. House districts, including 67 Democrats and 39 Republicans. That’s 4.08 candidates per district, more than the four candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.15 in 2018.
Max Rose declares victory in congressional Democratic primary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate-elect Max Rose is one step closer in the battle to win his seat in the House of Representatives back. By 10 p.m. 95.57% of the votes were counted. Rose declared victory with 74.38% of the vote to community organizer and U.S. Army combat veteran Brittany Ramos DeBarros’ 20.15% and educator Komi Agoda-Koussema’s 4.23%.
Top six takeaways: Here’s what happened on one of the busiest primary nights yet
Voters cast their ballots in Florida and New York on Tuesday, shifting the political playing field as the outcomes were decided in several high-profile races in two of the most populous states. The night marked some major wins and losses, unusual battles between incumbents, and implications for the future of...
Ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow
De Blasio, who served as mayor from from 2014 to 2021, will take part in "a variety of discussions, events, and programming" at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City
2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
Who’s running an ad blaming Jerry Nadler for rising crime? Nobody will own up to it.
Somebody is running a fearmongering video blaming Rep. Jerry Nadler for rising crime rates – but nobody wants to own up to making it. A source spotted a video truck running the ad yesterday on the Upper West Side. At the end it says “paid for by Committee for Sensible Government Inc.” That super PAC’s president, Michael Nussbaum – a longtime city fixture and publisher of the Queens Daily Eagle – disavowed it. “I have no fucking idea how it got on there. I didn’t request it. No (independent expenditure) money was ever spent for an IE production.”
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
Mayor's curbside trash push peeves powerful union
A proposal limiting how long trash can sit on city sidewalks faces opposition from 32BJ SEIU, the property service workers’ union.
