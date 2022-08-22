ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may have had the best week of any of the dozen candidates who failed to clinch the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. The drop-out candidate not only managed to still garner 477 votes, but more importantly can skirt the blame heaped on other progressive candidates for failing to coalesce. Plus, the former mayor landed a plum teaching gig at Harvard University this fall. What, like it’s hard?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

AOC-backed New York Democrat celebrates primary victory by declaring ‘socialism wins’

A New York Democrat state Senate candidate backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated her primary election victory by declaring “socialism wins.”. Kristen Gonzalez, a tech worker whose campaign for the New York state Senate was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and left-wing lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez, made the declaration to cheering supporters on Tuesday after winning her primary election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Square News

Dan Goldman wins hotly contested NY-10 primary

Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman won yesterday’s Democratic primary congressional election in New York’s 10th District, which encompasses Greenwich Village, SoHo, the Financial District and parts of northern Brooklyn, making it home to NYU’s Washington Square campus. The district is currently represented by Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Nydia Velázquez
Ballotpedia News

New York sees seven open U.S. House seats, a decade-high

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in New York this year was June 10, 2022. One hundred and six candidates are running for New York’s 26 U.S. House districts, including 67 Democrats and 39 Republicans. That’s 4.08 candidates per district, more than the four candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.15 in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Special Elections#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Congressional#House Judiciary Committee#House Oversight Committee
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
elpasomatters.org

El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City

2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
PIX11

Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running an ad blaming Jerry Nadler for rising crime? Nobody will own up to it.

Somebody is running a fearmongering video blaming Rep. Jerry Nadler for rising crime rates – but nobody wants to own up to making it. A source spotted a video truck running the ad yesterday on the Upper West Side. At the end it says “paid for by Committee for Sensible Government Inc.” That super PAC’s president, Michael Nussbaum – a longtime city fixture and publisher of the Queens Daily Eagle – disavowed it. “I have no fucking idea how it got on there. I didn’t request it. No (independent expenditure) money was ever spent for an IE production.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy