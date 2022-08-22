Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
Morning Sun
$3,100 in goods stolen in two Mt. Pleasant burglaries
Mt. Pleasant detectives are investigating two burglaries in the same block in which more than $3,000 in items were stolen. Both thefts were Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crapo Street. The first was reported just before 8 a.m. with $3,000 worth of items stolen. Just after 10 a.m....
Crime Stoppers offers reward for info in August homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of a 34-year-old Flint man killed last week. Police said Bryndon Weathersby was shot and killed at his home in the 4000 block of Frazer...
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
abc12.com
False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase
Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
LPD arrests 5 suspects in Monday morning shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five minors are in custody after a shooting early Monday morning in Lansing. Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2100 block on Monday. They discovered shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle and home. Witnesses provided a description of a vehicle that was seen shooting at a […]
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
WILX-TV
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts
DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
fox2detroit.com
5 juveniles arrested after drive-by shooting in Lansing; multiple guns recovered
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five juveniles are in custody after a drive-by shooting early Monday in Lansing. Police were called to the 2100 block of Lyons Avenue after a vehicle and home were hit by gunfire. Officers found dozens of shell casings at the scene. Officers investigating found out...
Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Two car crash leads to both drivers being arrested for operating while intoxicated
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says that a two car crash led to the arrest of both drivers for operating while intoxicated. Police says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Dort Hwy. Investigators say a 54-year-old...
