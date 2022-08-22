Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball
Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
Tide Hoops Adds New Recruit from Class of 2023
Nate Oats has once again made a major move on the recruiting trail for The University of Alabama men's basketball team. RJ Johnson, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, made his commitment this afternoon to join Oats and company in Tuscaloosa. Johnson, a 6'2, 190 lb combo...
Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
Nick Saban Continues to Praise Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time following Alabama's second fall scrimmage, and was pleased with the improvements the team has made. Saban spoke on several position groups, revealing where each have improved, as well as the areas where improvement is still needed. The coach was also asked about some of the Tide's newest additions on offense, and again highlighted one exciting freshman.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Crimson Tide Recruit Decommits From Top Program
Four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell has decommitted from Michigan State. The Tenn., had been committed to the Spartans since early June, however received an offer from the Tide later in the month. "The offer meant a lot to me. I grew up a fan of Alabama, so it was a...
10 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: A. J. McCarron
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just ten days, so let's take a look at one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, A. J. McCarron.
New York Giants Waive Former Alabama Center
The New York Giants have officially announced signing tight end Tanner Hudson. Tanner Hudson appeared in a tryout in front of coaches and executives Thursday morning. Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 239 pound tight end, came out of Southern Arkansas and was signed after the 2018 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, he played a total of 20 games for 67 yards. He was in all four post-season games leading to Super Bowl LV, where he received a ring.
Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season
Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
West Blocton Tigers Vs. Brookwood Panthers Football Preview
The West Blocton Tigers (0-1) host the Brookwood Panthers (1-0) tonight in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. West Blocton are hoping to bounce back from their loss in the season opener with a win against Brookwood. Last week, West Blocton struggled to find the endzone when they were only able to put up seven points to Shelby County's 14 points. The seven points came in the 4th quarter with a seven yard run by sophomore Nate Barrow. The Tigers hope to find more consistency on offense with their home opener tonight.
Baltimore Ravens Release Alabama Alum
Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden was waived early Tuesday afternoon. Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens only two hours after the draft ended. Bolden was a consistent pass-catcher during his three seasons at the Capstone. Posting 712 yards on 68...
otmj.com
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
Tide Athlete Earns Huge Nomination
Lindsey Zurbrugg of Tide women's wheelchair basketball has been nominated by the Woman's Sports Foundation for the Team Sportswoman of the Year for 2022. She shares the nomination with great female athletes such as Candace Parker and former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney. Zurburgg was surprised to be in the company with such great athletes.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Running Back Kenyan Drake
Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders. In the dual-threat back's lone season with the team, he put up 254 yards rushing on 63 attempts, 291 yards receiving on 30 receptions and three total touchdowns. Drake was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wbrc.com
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
