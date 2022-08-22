ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball

Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops Adds New Recruit from Class of 2023

Nate Oats has once again made a major move on the recruiting trail for The University of Alabama men's basketball team. RJ Johnson, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, made his commitment this afternoon to join Oats and company in Tuscaloosa. Johnson, a 6'2, 190 lb combo...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Continues to Praise Freshman Wideout

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time following Alabama's second fall scrimmage, and was pleased with the improvements the team has made. Saban spoke on several position groups, revealing where each have improved, as well as the areas where improvement is still needed. The coach was also asked about some of the Tide's newest additions on offense, and again highlighted one exciting freshman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The North Kansas City
Tide 100.9 FM

10 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: A. J. McCarron

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just ten days, so let's take a look at one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, A. J. McCarron.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

New York Giants Waive Former Alabama Center

The New York Giants have officially announced signing tight end Tanner Hudson. Tanner Hudson appeared in a tryout in front of coaches and executives Thursday morning. Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 239 pound tight end, came out of Southern Arkansas and was signed after the 2018 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, he played a total of 20 games for 67 yards. He was in all four post-season games leading to Super Bowl LV, where he received a ring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season

Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

West Blocton Tigers Vs. Brookwood Panthers Football Preview

The West Blocton Tigers (0-1) host the Brookwood Panthers (1-0) tonight in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. West Blocton are hoping to bounce back from their loss in the season opener with a win against Brookwood. Last week, West Blocton struggled to find the endzone when they were only able to put up seven points to Shelby County's 14 points. The seven points came in the 4th quarter with a seven yard run by sophomore Nate Barrow. The Tigers hope to find more consistency on offense with their home opener tonight.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Tide 100.9 FM

Baltimore Ravens Release Alabama Alum

Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden was waived early Tuesday afternoon. Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens only two hours after the draft ended. Bolden was a consistent pass-catcher during his three seasons at the Capstone. Posting 712 yards on 68...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tide 100.9 FM

LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Athlete Earns Huge Nomination

Lindsey Zurbrugg of Tide women's wheelchair basketball has been nominated by the Woman's Sports Foundation for the Team Sportswoman of the Year for 2022. She shares the nomination with great female athletes such as Candace Parker and former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney. Zurburgg was surprised to be in the company with such great athletes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Las Vegas Raiders Release Running Back Kenyan Drake

Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders. In the dual-threat back's lone season with the team, he put up 254 yards rushing on 63 attempts, 291 yards receiving on 30 receptions and three total touchdowns. Drake was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy