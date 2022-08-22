Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't just yell at his young receivers. The post Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Inside the JC Tretter Vikings drama; Kirk Cousins' rough scrimmage
Matthew Coller asked Kevin O'Connell about JC Tretter accusing the Vikings of never returning his call.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Vikings' WR depth is becoming clearer – maybe stronger than expected
The Vikings cut Albert Wilson, but will they keep a sixth receiver?
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Miami (Ohio) is putting Sean McVay on pedestal with statue at 'Cradle of Coaches'
Rams coach Sean McVay, who played receiver at Miami (Ohio), will have a statue added to the Cradle of Coaches display near the school's football stadium.
