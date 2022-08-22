Read full article on original website
MLB
Fries with that?: LA pitchers serve up fast food
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers fans who were craving fast food on Wednesday morning were in for a bigger treat than just a burger, fries and a milkshake. As part of Day 3 of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America, Tony Gonsolin, Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia made an appearance at a Jack in the Box in Hollywood. The pitchers traded off at the cash register, serving up dine-in orders, working the drive-thru and even fulfilling some orders themselves.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
'That's so good, yes!' Ward homers during grandmother's interview
ST. PETERSBURG -- Before Bally Sports West’s Erica Weston was set to interview right fielder Taylor Ward’s family during his at-bat against the Rays in the fourth inning of Thursday's 8-3 loss, Ward’s father, Joe, noted how cool it would be if Ward homered during the interview.
MLB
How could a Halos sale affect Trout, Ohtani?
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a huge news day for the Angels on Tuesday, as owner Arte Moreno announced he’s looking into the possibility of selling the club. Moreno, who bought the Angels in 2003 for $184 million, announced the Angels have retained Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors. He also released a statement regarding the situation.
MLB
Correa, Miranda 'proud' to rep Puerto Rico in WBC
HOUSTON -- As World Baseball Classic teams are starting to take shape ahead of next year's tournament, two Twins players confirmed their intention to play for the Puerto Rican team: Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda. The Puerto Rican team went on an impressive run during the 2017 WBC, winning seven...
Video: Albert Pujols goes viral for awesome gesture to young Cardinals fan
Albert Pujols is having a historic season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one young fan now has an awesome piece of memorabilia from the incredible run. A boy who was seated behind the visiting dugout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night held up a sign that read “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” Pujols spotted the fan and granted the request. The awesome moment was captured on video.
MLB
Díaz to (potentially) enter game to live Timmy Trumpet performance
Edwin Díaz's closer entrance song, "Narco," has taken on a life of its own during the last few weeks. Television reporters as far away as Texas have used it to walk onto set. Cooks have used it while walking into their kitchens. Even Blasterjaxx, who perform the actual song with Timmy Trumpet, walked into their studio in some Inception-style recreation.
MLB
Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians
CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
MLB
Carroll crushes 463-foot homer, reaches base 6 times
Though baseballs are known to travel quite far in the Pacific Coast League, Corbin Carroll probably didn’t need any extra help on his 24th homer of the year. MLB’s No. 3 overall prospect demolished a 463-foot moonblast that sailed far over the heads of fans on the berm at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, landing beyond the trees for Carroll’s seventh dinger at Triple-A. The ball was scorched 112.2 mph off the bat.
MLB
Logue learning, benefiting from Irvin's tips
OAKLAND -- Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes to get back on track. For A’s rookie Zach Logue, it was those of rotation mate Cole Irvin. Coming off back-to-back rough outings, Logue was accompanied by Irvin for his latest bullpen session over the weekend. Irvin, who has emerged as Oakland’s ace and leader of the pitching staff this season, imparted wisdom to Logue following the session after identifying some mechanical flaws.
MLB
Berríos finding his stride at crucial time for Blue Jays
BOSTON -- José Berríos has spent the season playing hide and seek with his old self. He’s been hot, cold and one of baseball’s most generous suppliers of souvenirs to fans seated in outfield bleachers across Major League Baseball, but another sharp outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday has renewed optimism that the Berríos of old is back. This time, to stay.
MLB
Trout's homer makes more Halos history
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been quite the eventful series for Angels superstar Mike Trout against the Rays. Trout hit the ball twice on one swing for an RBI single in the series opener on Monday, reached 1,500 career hits with a solo shot off the C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and connected on a go-ahead solo blast in the eighth inning before reaching on a run-scoring error in the 10th inning on Wednesday. But it again wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings, as the Angels have dropped the first three games of the series to Tampa Bay, scoring just five runs over that span.
MLB
Blast off: Astros' Lee connects for three homers
With his club beginning a road trip in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, it's only appropriate Korey Lee hit the jackpot. With a final score befitting a football game, the No. 7 Astros prospect left his mark by homering three times and driving in a career-high five runs to power Triple-A Sugar Land past Las Vegas, 23-8 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Space Cowboys cleared the fences a franchise-record nine times and tallied 21 hits, 12 for extra bases.
MLB
Beyond baseball: Yordan's family watches him in person for 1st time
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez nervously looked up into the stands at Minute Maid Park just prior to Tuesday’s game against the Twins in search of a familiar face in an unfamiliar spot. This was a big day for the family, considering it was the first time his parents and his 14-year-old brother were going to see him play professional baseball.
MLB
With help from veteran teammate, Bello has strongest outing
BOSTON -- The Brayan Bello who stood on the Fenway Park mound for five electric innings on Wednesday night was the one who garnered all the hype during his ascension through the farm system. The growing pains Bello experienced in his first three starts are subsiding, and that was evident...
Walker Buehler announces disappointing news
Walker Buehler’s surgery turned out to be more extensive than initially expected. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday that was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The team said last week that Buehler would be undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. At the time, those involved did not know the extent of the surgery until the operation began, at which point doctors would be able to see the condition of Bueler’s right elbow.
