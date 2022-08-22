ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

FDA approves first fast-acting oral drug for clinical depression

“Nearly two thirds of patients treated with currently available antidepressants do not adequately respond, and those that do may not achieve clinically meaningful responses for up to six to eight weeks.”. Story at a glance. A newly approved treatment for clinical depression is being hailed as a potential game changer...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Gilead’s Sunlenca receives EC approval to treat HIV

The MAA for lenacapavir is based on data from the Phase II/III CAPELLA clinical trial. Gilead Sciences has obtained the European Commission (EC) marketing authorisation for Sunlenca (lenacapavir) injection and tablets to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. The twice-yearly treatment is indicated to be administered along with other antiretroviral(s)...
docwirenews.com

New Technology Offers One-time Treatment for HIV

New technology offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for patients with HIV, according to a new study from Tel Aviv University published in Nature. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves First, Only NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Major Depressive Disorder

Auvelity uses the first new oral mechanism of action for major depressive disorder in more than 60 years. Officials with the FDA have approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan Hbr -bupropion HCI; Axsome Therapeutics) extended-release tablets for the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder. Auvelity is the first and only rapid-acting oral medication approved for major depressive disorder with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
International Business Times

Congressman's Wife Died From Consuming Herbal Supplement, Report Reveals

Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, died from consuming white mulberry leaf, a herbal supplement that's often marketed for weight loss. The adverse consequences of ingesting the leaf reportedly resulted in inflammation of the stomach and intestines, which led to her death. A report by Sacramento...
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
