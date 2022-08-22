ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixteen Thirty Fund is the dark money scaring Alaskans into voting against their constitutional convention

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Dark-money political group Sixteen Thirty Fund, an arm of Arabella Advisors, are active in Alaska elections again. This year, it will be Ballot Measure 1 they will try to defeat.

Ballot Measure 1 on the November general election ballot asks voters if they are ready for a constitutional convention to make adjustments to Alaska’s Constitution that the people feel are appropriate. Constitutional convention ballot questions come up every 10 years, and Alaskans have always voted them down.

But after former Gov. Bill Walker destroyed the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend calculation, which was in statute, lawmakers in Juneau have fought over the dividend for months on end every year.

Some would like the calculation of the PFD to be set into the Alaska Constitution and out of the hands of legislators. That could be done through a constitutional convention. Alaskans could also reform how judges are appointed; right now, the Alaska Bar Association has near total control of that process, which has led to an activist judiciary branch.

The leftists and their lawyers of Alaska, after working for over a year to fight a constitutional convention, created “Defend Our Constitution” to scare Alaskans. The top three funders of Defend Our Constitution are the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the National Education Association, and IBEW-Alaska’s political action committee.

“A single, cryptically named entity that has served as a clearinghouse of undisclosed cash for the left, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, received mystery donations as large as $50 million and disseminated grants to more than 200 groups, while spending a total of $410 million in 2020 — more than the Democratic National Committee itself,” The New York Times reported in January.

Last year, the Sixteen Thirty Fund funned money to support Forrest Dunbar for mayor of Anchorage. It was one of many Democrats the group funded with contributions from a Swiss billionaire trying to sway American Elections.

A complaint filed by the Americans for Public Trust said that a $35,000 contribution to a Dunbar-boosting group called “Building a Stronger Anchorage,” was financed with foreign money.

According to Defend Our Constitution, “We don’t want special interests to remake Alaska’s constitution for their own gain. Alaskans across the spectrum are committed to defending our document and keeping it in the best interests of Alaskans. In 1955, dedicated public servants came together to draft Alaska’s state constitution. The document they produced is renown for its thoroughness, protection of individual liberties, and functionality. It’s worked for the last 50 years and been held up as a model to other states, so let’s not let politicians scapegoat our constitution for their dysfunction.”

In reality, the group is made up of special interests instructing Alaskans to vote against the convention, and thus in favor of groups such as the NEA, which stand to gain every dollar taken from Alaskans’ Permanent Fund dividends.

Calling a constitutional convention would open a Pandora’s box,” the group writes on its website. “Calling a constitutional convention would create political chaos, cost millions of dollars, and create negative consequences for Alaskans. If dark money special interest from the Lower 48 were allowed to re-write our founding document, they’d change it to benefit themselves. Our founding document has served us well for over 50 years. If it needs to be amended, there’s a way to do that – and we’ve done it before. Calling a constitutional convention is unnecessary and will create a host of problems for Alaskans for years to come.”

Part of the Sixteen Thirty Fund web of influence

Even Alaska’s biggest political news organization, the Alaska Beacon, is part of an organization founded and originally funded through the same umbrella Arabella Group.

“The nonprofit watchdog OpenSecrets (published by the Center for Responsive Politics) reported in May 2020 on Arabella’s involvement in numerous “fake news sites,” pouring millions of untraceable dollars into advertisements and other digital content “masquerading as news coverage to influence the 2020 election,” wrote InfluenceWatch.

“OpenSecrets identified five Facebook pages (Colorado Chronicle, Daily CO, Nevada News Now, Silver State Sentinel, Verified Virginia) that “gave the impression of multiple free-standing local news outlets,” but are in fact “merely fictitious names used by the Sixteen Thirty Fund,” Arabella’s 501(c)(4) lobbying nonprofit. These pages published Facebook political advertisements that favored Democrats and left-wing causes during the 2020 election. After the report was published a number of these pages were deleted,” InfluenceWatch reported.

States Newsroom, which runs another network of left-wing “fake news” websites, was originally created as “Newsroom Network,” a project of the Arabella-run 501(c)(3) Hopewell Fund,” InfluenceWatch wrote.

“In June 2019, States Newsroom was spun off as an independent nonprofit with its own 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, but a number of its local affiliates are used by the Hopewell Fund as its own legal aliases,” InfluenceWatch wrote.

According to the New York Times in January, the largest left-leaning non-profits funneling money to Democrats are:

ORGANIZATIONSPENDING IN 2020

Total$1,725,759,799

Adjusted total*$1,513,291,420

Sixteen Thirty Fund$410,038,247

America Votes$250,000,000

Majority Forward$185,000,000

Future Forward USA Action$149,377,966

Hopewell Fund$127,636,237

The Voter Participation Center$100,315,874

Voter Registration Project$74,922,371

League of Conservation Voters Inc.$71,608,762

Priorities USA$70,959,898

Duty and Honor$58,617,637

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund Inc.$52,280,883

North Fund$48,780,510

Center for Voter Information$47,188,981

Planned Parenthood Action Fund Inc.$40,914,740

Defending Democracy Together$38,117,693

Alaskans don’t yet know how much the Sixteen Thirty Fund is willing to spend to make sure Alaskans don’t approve a constitutional convention, but it will likely be in the millions.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund recently awarded Alaskans for Better Government, a group pushing a tribal sovereignty initiative onto the ballot, seed money of $250,000. But a law signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy has removed that ballot initiative from consideration, since the state has now formally recognized tribes through statute. It was because of the funding from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, funneled through the liberal Anchorage-based campaign entity Ship Creek Group, that lawmakers took action and ensured the passage of the look-alike legislation in the Senate and House, thus avoiding a ballot measure that would drive liberals to the polls in November.

