spotonidaho.com
College football primer: With first game next week, a Boise State season guide for fans
If you haven't been paying attention to the Idaho Statesman's daily coverage from the Boise State football team's fall camp, never fear, your guide is here. We'll give you a ... Posted in:. Places:. 12:00. 12:00. VOLLEYBALL: Rich vs Star Valley Game 1 of Preliminary Round of Cokeville Tournament (8-26-22)
spotonidaho.com
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Upcoming wild horse adoption events to be held in Blackfoot and Boise
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in August and September. Both events will offer 4-H handled wild horse yearlings for adoption. Following are the upcoming opportunities available to adopt a 4-H handled...
spotonidaho.com
Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa
St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
spotonidaho.com
Man found dead in Lucky Peak Reservoir identified (Video)
The coroner confirmed the man was Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa, Idaho. On July 31, he jumped in the lake to swim, went underwater and never resurfaced. More:...
spotonidaho.com
Lee's Candy celebrates 75 years in Boise (Video)
A lot has changed over the years, but time seems to slow down behind the doors of Lee's Candies. "Lee's has been in business for 75 years. This year, it's the 75th anniversary," said Katie Fernandez, owner of Lee's Candies in Boise. There are a lot of constants in this chocolate shop, and longtime customers can taste it. Read more at: ...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho woman arrested, to face murder charge. Caldwell police say she shot her grandfather
A woman was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of her 81-year-old grandfather Thursday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, of Caldwell, was taken ...
