FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
spotonidaho.com
College football primer: With first game next week, a Boise State season guide for fans
If you haven't been paying attention to the Idaho Statesman's daily coverage from the Boise State football team's fall camp, never fear, your guide is here. We'll give you a ... Posted in:. Places:. 12:00. 12:00. VOLLEYBALL: Rich vs Star Valley Game 1 of Preliminary Round of Cokeville Tournament (8-26-22)
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,... ★ FURTHER...
spotonidaho.com
Upcoming wild horse adoption events to be held in Blackfoot and Boise
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in August and September. Both events will offer 4-H handled wild horse yearlings for adoption. Following are the upcoming opportunities available to adopt a 4-H handled...
spotonidaho.com
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise
With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other...
spotonidaho.com
Man found dead in Lucky Peak Reservoir identified (Video)
The coroner confirmed the man was Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa, Idaho. On July 31, he jumped in the lake to swim, went underwater and never resurfaced. More:...
spotonidaho.com
Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa
St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho woman arrested, to face murder charge. Caldwell police say she shot her grandfather
A woman was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of her 81-year-old grandfather Thursday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, of Caldwell, was taken ...
