In honor of this being National Dog Month, I wanted to share our adoption story and wonderful experience with a Triad gem, Ruff Love Rescue. Gabe and I moved around a few times after we got married due to his job, but about 2 years ago we moved to the Triad and found an apartment complex that allowed pets for a reasonable fee. We didn’t adopt a dog right away, but we started visiting local shelters to get a feel for what type of dog would be a good fit and would be able to live in the apartment without any issues. We didn’t have a specific breed in mind but were hoping to find a Basenji or something similar that wouldn’t affect my allergies.

3 DAYS AGO