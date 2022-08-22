Amazon has been trying to enter the health care and telehealth space for a while now, but could its momentum be slowing down? Despite acquiring primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion last month, and recently submitting a takeover bid for home health services provider Signify Health, Amazon is shutting down Amazon Care. It launched in 2019 as a pilot program for Seattle-based employees, but executives say it wasn't 'the right long-term solution' for users. Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent at Insider, joins Closing Bell to discuss what this means for Amazon's efforts to enter healthcare.

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO