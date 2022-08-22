Read full article on original website
Amazon Shuts Down Telehealth Service Amazon Care Amid Acquisitions for Other Health Services
Amazon has been trying to enter the health care and telehealth space for a while now, but could its momentum be slowing down? Despite acquiring primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion last month, and recently submitting a takeover bid for home health services provider Signify Health, Amazon is shutting down Amazon Care. It launched in 2019 as a pilot program for Seattle-based employees, but executives say it wasn't 'the right long-term solution' for users. Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent at Insider, joins Closing Bell to discuss what this means for Amazon's efforts to enter healthcare.
