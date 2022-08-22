(Clive, IA) -- A northeast Iowa man has claimed a million dollar Mega Millions lottery prize, but also gave himself a bit of a scare when he realized he'd left the ticket at a store after learning he'd won. Tad Alber of West Union says he had been working at the West Union Event Center, owned by his family, and decided to go to a local store for some chicken. While there, he asked the clerks to check his Mega Millions tickets. He says when a clerk said he'd won $1 million he was so excited he left the winning ticket behind. He returned to the Event Center to share the news, when the sister of his sister-in-law called and told Tad to return to get the winning ticket he'd left there.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO