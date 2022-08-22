Warner Bros. Discovery, continuing its newfound status as entertainment ecosystem disruptor, announced several theatrical release date changes this week, with DC Comics sequel “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” moving its Christmas 2022 date to March 17, 2o23. It replaces “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will now open on December 25, 2023. “Shazam” director David F. Sandberg tweeted that the reason his film’s delay wasn’t the studio; it was “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which gobbled up the IMAX screens in December. (WBD didn’t see that coming?) All in, it’s probably a win for “Aquaman;” the FX could probably use the...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO