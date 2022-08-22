Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Searching for silvers at Bird Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The salmon fishing season is starting to slow down across the state, but you can still find some chrome in the tributaries of the Turnagain Arm. It is no secret that fishing is a big draw for tourists to come to visit Alaska, but this trip to Bird Creek made that evident.
alaskasnewssource.com
Move-in day at UAA
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Wolverines training camp
Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members overturn several vetoes during special assembly meeting
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue after an Anchorage police officer shot an armed man with a child, sending the man to the hospital. The child was not hurt, but police believe the juvenile...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
sewardjournal.com
Anchorage man’s 14-pounder defends top prize in rainy salmon derby
Another Seward Silver Salmon Derby is in the books. Cloudy skies and rain were not able to keep anglers from the derby’s 67th outing, nor did the salmon keep their distance. At 14.59 pounds, this year’s winning fish beat last year’s winner by a significant margin, as well as the heaviest 2020 fish.
Government Technology
Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams
(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
kinyradio.com
Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash that killed two people in Alaska told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving. That's according to charging documents filed in the case against 23-year-old Matthew Davis. The Anchorage Daily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Marine biologists perplexed by decline of snow crab
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer Courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After seven months of closures and case disruptions, the Palmer Courthouse is now fully reopened. The Alaska Court System celebrated the reopening of all 10 courtrooms in a small rededication ceremony on Tuesday evening. Court staff and judicial officers joined Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as he...
alaskapublic.org
Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison
A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man indicted on federal stolen firearms charges
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with being a felon in possession of firearms and for the sale of stolen firearms. According to court documents, Max Reder, 37, knowingly sold at least nine stolen firearms in October 2020. He...
alaskapublic.org
Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all
A Palmer man has been convicted of murder after killing two people in 2016 during a series of robberies in the Wasilla area that targeted locations he believed were used for drug trafficking. But 36-year-old John Pearl Smith II will not face the death penalty at his sentencing, as federal...
Comments / 0