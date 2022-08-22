Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
Three questions facing New Jersey Devils
Blackwood's ability to bounce back in goal among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New Jersey Devils. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is the goalie situation...
Yardbarker
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
NHL
Eric Staal excited for chance to be 'piece of the puzzle' with Panthers
EDINA, Minn. -- Eric Staal is looking for an opportunity to prove he still can be a valuable asset in the NHL. A professional tryout during training camp with the Florida Panthers is the first step. "It's a great squad down there, a lot of really great players," Staal said...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
One Lucky Fan To Win A Pair Of Sharks Season Tickets And A Signed Jersey From The 2022-23 San Jose Sharks. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
NHL
Next step for Jake Oettinger? Signing new contract with Stars
Oettinger had a huge season of growth in 2021-22. Because the team had three veteran goalies in camp, Oettinger was sent to the AHL to start the season and was just OK. He went 4-5-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage. However, when he the Stars experienced...
NHL
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Lightning sign D Philippe Myers to one-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Myers, 25, played in 27 games for the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 regular season, notching a goal, four points and a...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Defensive Future Following Dobson & Romanov Deals
Finally, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have signed their restricted free agent (RFA) contracts for the 2022-23 season. In classic Lou Lamoriello fashion, these deals were announced over a month after the free agency window opened and right after Nazem Kadri picked Calgary over New York. Once the options for high-priced free agents were gone, the New York Islanders announced the signings of their RFAs. Kieffer Bellows signed a $1.2 million deal for one season with RFA rights for next season. He will need to prove his place on the team next season to get a longer-term contract next year. The other two deals signed were the future defensive partners in Romanov and Dobson. Both contracts lead to a short-term, win-now future for the team.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Gavin Bayreuther
Stats: 43 GP, 0-8-8 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) Gavin Bayreuther came to Columbus on a mission a season ago. The St. Lawrence University product and AHL veteran got the chance to skate in nine games with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2021 season, then returned to the team after Seattle chose him in the expansion draft but the two sides could not complete a deal.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
NHL
O'Brien Eager to Begin Second Season in the Desert
Coyotes forward hopes to build upon 'special' 2021-22 campaign, excited to join teammates at training camp. Last season, the Arizona Coyotes earned a reputation of being a tough team to play against. Opponents be warned: Liam O'Brien has spent the offseason getting even stronger. O'Brien, who signed a two-year extension...
Yardbarker
Throwback: Flames Introduce Cammalleri, Bertuzzi, Bourque, Glencross and Roy
On this day, 14 years ago, the Calgary Flames introduced five new members of the team to the media: Mike Cammalleri, Todd Bertuzzi, Curtis Glencross, Rene Bourque, and enforcer Andre Roy. In the summer of 2008, General Manager, Darryl Sutter made some major off-season moves to change the culture and identity of the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Top prospects for New Jersey Devils
Holtz, Zetterlund each could earn NHL role this season while New Jersey awaits Hughes, Nemec. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview...
NHL
New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2022-23
Healthy Hughes should be top 15 center; Vanecek sleeper among goalies. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New Jersey Devils. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Former Preds Players Reconnect at Alumni Happy Hour
Nashville Predators Alumni Association Hosts Event for Local Alums. Chris Mason gazed around the room, an infectious smile spreading across his face. The former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst could not help but be filled with Preds pride as he watched his fellow alumni laughing and reminiscing over drinks and hors d'oeuvres at a happy hour Wednesday in downtown Nashville, where they were joined by team executives to celebrate the upcoming season.
NHL
Hallum, Golden Knights prospect, working on developing game beyond speed
LAS VEGAS -- Jackson Hallum was still in high school when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (No. 91) of the 2020 NHL Draft. And though the forward, who will turn 20 on Sept. 8, still may need some seasoning before he makes it to the NHL, he had the opportunity to tour Vegas' facilities and meet with fellow prospects in July after development camp had been cancelled the past two years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Blomqvist striving to be starting goalie for Penguins
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Joel Blomqvist said he is confident he'll be able to battle for a job against Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, the current goalie tandem for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just not right away. "It's a pretty hard question, but I do think I'm able to compete with them,"...
