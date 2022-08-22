Read full article on original website
Is Zdeno Chara a fit for the Rangers defense, plus World Cup of Hockey in 2024?
Veteran defensemen Zdeno Chara is an interesting name floating around the rumor mill. His agent Matt Keator, who also represents Chris Kreider and Adam Fox, may opt to give the Rangers a call if his client feels up to it for next season. “He’s going to take the summer with...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
One Lucky Fan To Win A Pair Of Sharks Season Tickets And A Signed Jersey From The 2022-23 San Jose Sharks. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't had much success selecting in the first round of the NHL draft since 2012. That can be attributed to the lack of actual picks, of which they've made five since 2012, and the position they usually select. However, it seems like 2019 first-rounder Sam Poulin is getting closer to making his NHL debut.
NHL
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
NHL
New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2022-23
Sorokin top-five goalie option; Barzal has bounce-back appeal. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Islanders. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
Yardbarker
Flames & Canadiens Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames had a busy offseason. Whether losing star players or acquiring new ones, general manager Brad Treliving kept the hockey world on its toes. He probably didn’t sleep much this summer because it seemed he was preparing to give Flames fans an abundance of early Christmas gifts.
Yardbarker
Devils Hire Brylin to Provide Another Veteran Voice
Throughout their time in New Jersey, the Devils have won three Stanley Cup championships. Five men were on the roster for all three, and four of them have their numbers hanging in the rafters of Prudential Center. The fifth man, Sergei Brylin, has spent almost his entire pro hockey career with the organization. On Aug. 18, the Devils announced that the Russian would return to the team in a different role.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Flames Introduce Cammalleri, Bertuzzi, Bourque, Glencross and Roy
On this day, 14 years ago, the Calgary Flames introduced five new members of the team to the media: Mike Cammalleri, Todd Bertuzzi, Curtis Glencross, Rene Bourque, and enforcer Andre Roy. In the summer of 2008, General Manager, Darryl Sutter made some major off-season moves to change the culture and identity of the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Catching up with… Jake Evans
MONTREAL -- It won't be long before Jake Evans returns to the city. The Toronto native is coming back next weekend to continue preparing for camp at the Bell Sports Complex. Evans spent the summer in his hometown with a training group led by Bryan Marshall, who serves as the Director of Applied Sports Science for the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 139 (Marty Johnston)
Hear from the team's assistant coach about his path to the National Hockey League!. Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Marty Johnston joins the podcast to chat with Mitchell Clinton and Paul Edmonds. He touches on his extensive university hockey career, coaching pro players versus student-athletes, and much more!. Also, Jamie Thomas...
NHL
Coyotes Announce New ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Atlanta Gladiators
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed a new affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL beginning with the 2022-23 season. The Gladiators previously served as the Ottawa Senators' ECHL affiliate in 2021-2022. "We are very pleased to once...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
NHL
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights
34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Nick Blankenburg
It was an interesting pair of signings to say the least. On April 8, the Blue Jackets signed a pair of Michigan teammates -- one move expected, the other a surprise. It had long been assumed Columbus would ink 2021 first-round pick Kent Johnson to a contract once the Wolverines' season was over so he could make his highly anticipated NHL debut, but on the same day, the Jackets added his U-M captain Blankenburg on a one-year deal for the rest of the season.
NHL
Territory Talk: Pete Jensen breaks down Florida's 2022-23 fantasy outlook
NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins this week's episode of Territory Talk to break down the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. In addition to talking about projected high picks like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad, Jensen also discusses a few potential sleepers on the Panthers that could help fans win their leagues.
NHL
"Save The Caps" Was Caps' Greatest Save
When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.
NHL
Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Defenseman Josi, goalie Saros each ranked among top five options at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Nashville Predators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
